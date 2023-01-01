Magnetic bearings for sustainable compressed air production

SKF’s magnetic bearings, which can rotate at up to 50 000 rpm are now playing a key role in reducing CO2 emissions across a range of industrial applications, including compressors. The company’s magnetic bearing technology has been selected by Finnish cleantech company Tamturbo for their high-speed turbo motors used in industrial air compressors
Compressed air is used in many industrial plants to power machines, tools and automation, and to move materials through the production process.
The delivery of compressed air historically makes use of oil-based screw compressors, which have high maintenance costs and associated CO2 emissions resulting both from the oil they consume, and energy waste in the form of extra heat loss. By using high speed, direct drive centrifugal compressors with permanent magnet motors and active magnetic bearings as a core technology, industrial customers can generate compressed air with lower emissions, longer service intervals and a lower total cost of ownership compared to oil-based screw compressors.
Igor Nagaev, president and CEO of Tamturbo, says: “SKF’s magnetic bearings help solve a number of critical dilemmas in our applications, enabling high rotational speeds, with outstanding reliability and improved efficiency. This contributes to helping Tamturbo offer customers compressors with a lower total cost of ownership and reduced CO2 emissions.”
New guided radar level transmitters
KROHNE has introduced four new additions to the OPTIFLEX series of guided radar level transmitters. Each device is designed for specific areas of application in a very wide range of industries.
Master of all trades
The Promass Q Coriolis-based flowmeter from Endress+Hauser is a multivariable measurement instrument that offers food manufacturers the opportunity to optimise their raw materials accounting with innovative technology.
Increased efficiency in crisps production
An essential requirement in the food industry is to ensure product traceability. Manufacturers need to adapt their production methods, making them more efficient in order to remain competitive. Barcode readers and flow sensors are part of the solution, and ifm electronic can assist with seamless product tracking in production and compressed air savings through energy monitoring, combined with simple and full integration into the digital network.
A complete control-integrated vision solution from Beckhoff
Beckhoff Vision offers machine builders and end users a complete image processing system that covers all the necessary components from software to illumination. Seamlessly integrated into EtherCAT-based control technology, it opens up significant competitive advantages for users.
ATEQ in pole position for electric vehicle testing
Whether electric cars, trucks, buses or bikes, the ATEQ Group’s 45+ years of experience provides the quality processes that manufacturers require to make better, faster, and more reliable vehicles.