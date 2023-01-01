Editor's Choice
Magnetic bearings for sustainable compressed air production

February 2023 Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives

SKF’s magnetic bearings, which can rotate at up to 50 000 rpm are now playing a key role in reducing CO2 emissions across a range of industrial applications, including compressors. The company’s magnetic bearing technology has been selected by Finnish cleantech company Tamturbo for their high-speed turbo motors used in industrial air compressors

Compressed air is used in many industrial plants to power machines, tools and automation, and to move materials through the production process.

The delivery of compressed air historically makes use of oil-based screw compressors, which have high maintenance costs and associated CO2 emissions resulting both from the oil they consume, and energy waste in the form of extra heat loss. By using high speed, direct drive centrifugal compressors with permanent magnet motors and active magnetic bearings as a core technology, industrial customers can generate compressed air with lower emissions, longer service intervals and a lower total cost of ownership compared to oil-based screw compressors.

Igor Nagaev, president and CEO of Tamturbo, says: “SKF’s magnetic bearings help solve a number of critical dilemmas in our applications, enabling high rotational speeds, with outstanding reliability and improved efficiency. This contributes to helping Tamturbo offer customers compressors with a lower total cost of ownership and reduced CO2 emissions.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Fax: +27 11 821 3505
Email: [email protected]
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


Further reading:

New guided radar level transmitters
Editor's Choice Level Measurement & Control
KROHNE has introduced four new additions to the OPTIFLEX series of guided radar level transmitters. Each device is designed for specific areas of application in a very wide range of industries.

Read more...
Master of all trades
Endress+Hauser South Africa Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
The Promass Q Coriolis-based flowmeter from Endress+Hauser is a multivariable measurement instrument that offers food manufacturers the opportunity to optimise their raw materials accounting with innovative technology.

Read more...
Increased efficiency in crisps production
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
An essential requirement in the food industry is to ensure product traceability. Manufacturers need to adapt their production methods, making them more efficient in order to remain competitive. Barcode readers and flow sensors are part of the solution, and ifm electronic can assist with seamless product tracking in production and compressed air savings through energy monitoring, combined with simple and full integration into the digital network.

Read more...
Tharisa Minerals looks to Zest WEG for electrical equipment
Zest WEG Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
When PGM and chrome producer Tharisa Minerals built its pioneering Vulcan ultra-fine chrome recovery and beneficiation plant near Rustenburg, it looked to Zest WEG for a range of electrical equipment.

Read more...
Loop Signatures 16 - Digital controllers: Part 8: The full PID controller and response to setpoint or load changes.
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
The full PID controller and response to setpoint or load changes.

Read more...
A complete control-integrated vision solution from Beckhoff
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice
Beckhoff Vision offers machine builders and end users a complete image processing system that covers all the necessary components from software to illumination. Seamlessly integrated into EtherCAT-based control technology, it opens up significant competitive advantages for users.

Read more...
Quality test tools save costs at pulp and paper mill
Comtest Editor's Choice Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
A case study on how preventive maintenance and a few good test tools avoided unnecessary motor replacements at a pulp and paper company.

Read more...
ATEQ in pole position for electric vehicle testing
ATEQ South Africa Editor's Choice Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Whether electric cars, trucks, buses or bikes, the ATEQ Group’s 45+ years of experience provides the quality processes that manufacturers require to make better, faster, and more reliable vehicles.

Read more...
MESA Africa 2022 year-end conference review
MESA Africa NPC Editor's Choice
If there’s one thing similar conferences can learn from MESA, their guest speaker and motivational speaker calibre is from another planet.

Read more...
Immersive training for chemicals operators and engineer
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Immersive training can help the chemical industry empower and engage with the next generation of operators and engineers, by reducing risks and cost, while speeding up training.

Read more...











