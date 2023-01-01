New guided radar level transmitters

OPTIFLEX 3200 is the first choice for applications with hygienic requirements in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. It features a CIP/SI-suitable hygienic design for liquid level and interface measurement in small vessels with process conditions up to 150°C and 40 barg. Insensitive to steam, foam and condensation, the device offers a measuring range of 0.6-4 metres with an accuracy of ±2 mm.

OPTIFLEX 6200 is designed for solids, from granulates to powders, in the chemical, agri-food, metals, and minerals and mining industries. It can be used for level measurement in silos up to 40 metres, with a measuring accuracy of ±2 mm. Designed to withstand high traction loads and process conditions up to 200°C and 40 barg, it is insensitive to dusty atmosphere or deposits on the probe.

OPTIFLEX 7200 aims at the chemical, and oil and gas industries for level and interface measurement of liquids in process and storage applications with ±2 mm. It offers an extensive choice of probes for measuring distances up 60 metres and dielectric constants down to 1,3, and can be used with aggressive media in process conditions up to 250°C and 100 barg.





OPTIFLEX 8200 has similar features and offers a double ceramic process seal system for liquids up to 315°C and 320 barg. Both devices offer dynamic gas-phase compensation (DGC) with the coaxial probes, ensuring accurate measurement without increased blocking distance in applications where the composition of the gas above the liquid can change suddenly, for example in steam boilers.

All four new TDR transmitters feature two-wire 4-20 mA HART 7 communication with an optional second output (current or relay) and a real-time clock for event logging. They have been developed to be SIL 2/3-compliant according to IEC 61508 for safety-related systems and come with various Ex approvals. Common features also include a quick coupling system, and compact and remote converter versions up to 100 metres made of aluminium or stainless steel. All devices are rated IP66, IP68 and NEMA 4X/6P.

Together with the cost-effective OPTIFLEX 1100 for basic liquid applications and the POWERFLEX 2200 for liquids in the nuclear industry, these guided radar level transmitters represent the KROHNE guided radar (TDR) level transmitter portfolio.

KROHNE is a full-service provider for process measuring technology for the measurement of flow, mass flow, level, pressure and temperature and analytical tasks. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, the company employs over 3900 people worldwide and is present on all continents. KROHNE stands for innovation and maximum product quality, and is one of the market leaders in industrial process measuring technology.

