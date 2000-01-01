Revolutionising space exploration

Sierra Space, a commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation for low earth orbit commercialisation, has implemented the Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio of software and services as the foundation of its next-generation digital engineering programme. The company is implementing Xcelerator to establish a fully digital environment from engineering to manufacturing to sustainment, which will contribute to the future of space transportation and commercial space destinations, and create enabling technologies that will build a vibrant and accessible commercial space economy.

“Our revolutionary new space platform is being developed using a next-generation digital engineering environment that we have created in collaboration with Siemens,” says Sierra Space CEO, Tom Vice. “Siemens solutions will significantly accelerate development of our space platform, the first to combine all aspects of space transportation.” We will use Siemens Xcelerator in all phases of Dream Chaser development, including structural and mechanical design, vehicle manufacture and complete lifecycle maintenance.”

The spaceplane is uniquely capable of a smooth 1,5 low-G re-entry for crew and cargo transportation, with the ability to land on existing commercial runways worldwide. NASA has contracted Dream Chaser to perform cargo supply and return missions to the International Space Station, where it can deliver over five tons of cargo in one trip. “We are honoured to collaborate with Sierra Space using the world’s most comprehensive digital twin technology,” says Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO of Siemens Digital Industries Software. “This is another example of how today’s pioneers are adopting Siemens’ Xcelerator as their platform of choice for true innovation.”

