ABB’s VA flowmeters to be manufactured in the UK
January 2023
News
A UK manufacturing company’s growth plans have taken an exciting leap forward with the acquisition of a state-of-the-art product line from Europe. A range of variable area (VA) flowmeters will now be manufactured in Workington, Cumbria, after McMenon Engineering Services was chosen by global technology company ABB to make the VA flowmeter product portfolio that had been produced by ABB in Germany.
Following the acquisition, McMenon, under a supply partnership agreement, will continue to supply VA meters carrying the ABB brand, and the meters remain part of ABB’s product offering. McMenon, a worldwide manufacturer and supplier of quality flow and temperature measurement instrumentation, has a long-standing partnership with ABB. McMenon CEO, Anand Puthran said: “I take great pride in the fact that McMenon has been considered by ABB as a reliable new home for the VA flowmeter product portfolio. The fact that we were chosen over other global competitors is testament to the quality of our product engineering and manufacturing capabilities and reputation for innovation.” Chief operations officer, Shiby Bernard said: “In the span of a few weeks, McMenon’s brilliant team successfully transferred the entire product line to Workington, UK. This acquisition will create stability, growth, and more opportunities for our workforce and new jobs.” She added that through proactive endeavours and the brilliant support of its team, McMenon is helping to secure its own future as it emerges from the after-effects of the pandemic and Brexit.
The overall deal is set to create new jobs, increasing McMenon’s global workforce by almost a third. With this acquisition, McMenon, already a highly recognised name in the global flowmeter and temperature instrumentation market, will now be placed among the top global manufacturers of VA flowmeters. ABB customers will see no difference and can expect the same product quality they are used to.
Puthran added: “This win for McMenon is also a win for UK manufacturing. Not often do we see manufacturing operations being transferred into the UK, especially from countries like Germany, which are the best in the business. We have recently celebrated 75 years of manufacturing heritage in West Cumbria and we are proud to keep flying the flag for UK manufacturing.”
For more information contact McMenon, +44 019 468 30611, [email protected], www.mcmenon.com
Further reading:
New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).
The company ...
Read more...
Hitachi Energy helps accelerate the energy transition
News
Hitachi Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sun Africa and its sister company, UGT Renewables, to collaborate on utility-scale solar photovoltaic power generation projects that will accelerate the energy transition and provide access to energy in emerging and developing markets worldwide.
Read more...
75 years of Pratley innovation
Pratley
News
Local manufacturer Pratley, a household name in adhesives, electrical products and other sectors, celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023.
Read more...
Electric and Amtec Techniquip extend partnership to Nigeria
Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric and Amtec Techniquip, a leading provider of locally manufactured ed-ucational equipment in South Africa, have seen their collaboration go from strength-to strength to ex-tend beyond the SADC region’s borders to include Nigeria.
Read more...
SAEEC energy awards
News
The SAEEC is pleased to announce that Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe is to be the guest speaker at the 2023 SAEEC annual general meeting, and the SAEEC 2022 Energy Awards and IEPA Special Awards – Upskilling Student Special Recognition Awards.
Read more...
AVEVA spotlights benefits of industrial digital transformation for a low carbon world at WEF 2023
News
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA, 16 January 2023
– Peter Herweck, AVEVA
CEO, will participate in the World Economic Forum 2023 (WEF 2023)
in Davos, Switzerland to promote a sustainable industrial digital transformation ...
Read more...
Energy shapes the future of Africa’s automation and manufacturing industries
News
The importance of energy security in shaping South Africa’s economic future is a key focus of the Africa Automation and Technology Fair (AATF), the continent’s most comprehensive and focused automation platform.
Read more...
WIKA Group invests in LoRaWAN
WIKA Instruments
News
The WIKA Group is making a strategic investment into LORIOT AG, an IIoT company that provides solutions enabling long-range IIoT networking.
Read more...
Collaborative work on underwater robot shortlisted for award
News
An innovative collaborative project which will see the development of a world-first underwater robot to repair a damaged ship’s hull while still in transit has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.
Read more...
Disruptive technologies to deal with disruption
RS Components SA
Editor's Choice News
COVID-19 has accelerated the need for, and the move towards, increased digitalisation across industry. RS Components outlines some of the solutions and trends to look out for.
Read more...