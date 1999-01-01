Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

WirelessCar reaches ten million connected cars

January 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

WirelessCar, a leading innovator of connected vehicle services, announced a major milestone of reaching ten million connected cars in over 100 countries. Since its founding in 1999, WirelessCar has worked with many of the largest global automakers to develop, deliver, and operate digital services worldwide.

Over the past 20-plus years, WirelessCar has been an important part of the extensive mobility ecosystem. As the automotive industry continues to change at a rapid pace, WirelessCar has proven to be flexible and innovative, leading the charge towards automotive digitalisation, and realising the true value of connected car services.

“WirelessCar is here to make a difference,” said Niklas Florén, CEO of WirelessCar. “Each new car validates our growth journey and shows that we evolve and bring innovation and scale to the future. With ten million safer, smarter, and more sustainable connected cars, we showcase both for our customers and ourselves that we make all the difference today and are prepared for what is to come.”

Greg Geiselhart, WirelessCar’s VP of Sales & Marketing, said: “Reaching ten million connected cars across the world is no small feat. Over the years, we have overcome both technical and commercial challenges, large and small, to deliver robust and highly reliable services to our customers. We take that wealth of experience to benefit current and potential OEMs in launching best-in-class connected car services. Of course, we would not be where we are today without this collective knowledge from having ten million cars on the road.”

From a delivery and operational perspective, WirelessCar has proven to be a trusted partner when it comes to fulfilling its customers’ requirements for scalability, availability and reliability 24/7/365. “To manage over ten million vehicles across more than 100 markets, we constantly investigate new possibilities to be efficient in our deliveries,” said Jessica Nymark, COO of WirelessCar. “This covers not only utilising new technologies, but also optimising our way of working, as well as applying the knowledge we gain from our services in operation to continuously evolve them.”

Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, WirelessCar’s focus on technological innovation will become even more important. “While scaling from zero to ten million vehicles, we have led the industry through several technological shifts such as the adoption of public cloud, microservice architectures, modern IP communication protocols and mobile apps,” said Tomas Carlfalk, CTO of WirelessCar. “On the journey to 100 million connected vehicles, we are already leading the way with our SaaS product offerings that enable OEMs to increase the speed of innovation of value-added end-user services.”

For more information contact Noemi Kubiak, WirelessCar, +46 765 200727, [email protected], www.wirelesscar.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Innovation and skills needed to help South Africa reach full solar generation potential
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa’s power crisis is no secret, and this, coupled with global commitment to transition toward net zero, and the case for the transition to renewable energy, is clear.

Read more...
Switch amplifiers for multiple voltage ranges
Pepperl+Fuchs Electrical Power & Protection
What previously had to be solved with several switch amplifiers can now be handled by a single device of the new KFU8-SR-Ex* product family from Pepperl+Fuchs.

Read more...
SLA battery management for low standby requirements
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Omniflex advises on the proper selection, sizing and choice of sealed lead-acid batteries for backup power in small DC systems.

Read more...
ABB showcases latest EV charging solutions
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
ABB showed off its AC and DC electric vehicle charging portfolio at the Smarter Mobility Africa Summit at the CISR in Tshwane, a highlight of Transport Month.

Read more...
Sasol coal mine deploys ABB protection relays
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Sasol Mining chose ABB’s Relion protection relays to ensure reliable power supply to a ventilation shaft for the new substation at its Syferfontein mine.

Read more...
Hitachi Energy to secure power supply in Africa’s longest HVDC link
Electrical Power & Protection News
Long-term service agreement will extend the operating life of the 40-year-old link, which is vital for economic growth in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read more...
Establishing a consistent architecture for power supply reliability
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Power system resilience must be considered throughout the power system lifecycle, from the design phase of the project, through its operational and modernisation phases.

Read more...
Power supplies with EtherCAT interface
Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection
The new EtherCAT-enabled power supplies in Beckhoff’s PS2000 range provide transparent mains and system monitoring.

Read more...
Top three safety hazards when working on solar PV installations
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration Electrical Power & Protection
Safety levels during solar panel commissioning and installation have been strengthened substantially by the world’s first CAT III 1500 V true-RMS solar clamp meter.

Read more...
Making the all-electric mine possible
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Mining houses are confronted with the same energy transition as other industries, and have an urgent responsibility to transform the way they mine through technological change. It is clear that the energy ...

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved