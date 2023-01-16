AVEVA spotlights benefits of industrial digital transformation for a low carbon world at WEF 2023
January 2023
News
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA, 16 January 2023 – Peter Herweck, AVEVA CEO, will participate in the World Economic Forum 2023 (WEF 2023) in Davos, Switzerland to promote a sustainable industrial digital transformation in support of a lower carbon, socially just world.
Peter Herweck, CEO, AVEVA.
“AVEVA’s software has played an active role in accelerating the sustainability transition for industrial businesses for many years. At Davos this year, I look forward to meeting with government, business and civic leaders to discuss how global partnerships – including between the public and private sector – can deliver systematic and sustainable use of the world’s resources and achieve a more equitable future for us all,” said Peter Herweck.
At WEF 2023, where the theme is “Cooperation in a fragmented world”, Herweck will alongside strategic partner Schneider Electric discuss the crucial role of digital transformation for the energy transition and shed light on how the industrial metaverse will drive sustainable innovation at scale. He will also take part in meetings organized by the First Movers Coalition and the the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders as AVEVA is a member of both initiatives.
According to the WEF’s Global Risks Report in 2022, government and business leaders rank climate action failure as the number-one long-term threat to lives and livelihoods.
“Digital transformation has repeatedly proved its role in building resilience and agility for large government organizations and small start-ups alike. But its capabilities go much further.
“We are now in the middle of what the United Nations calls a critical decade of action. To achieve a more equitable, net-zero world, we must align our business strategy to the low-carbon transition and accelerate climate action through core business activities,” Herweck said.
“Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as artificial intelligence, data sharing and the industrial metaverse are essential to accelerating the development of climate-positive industries of the future. AVEVA’s solutions, sited at the nexus of the digital and sustainability revolutions, are perfectly poised to deliver the low-emission value chains that are essential to capitalizing on the green growth opportunities ahead of us,” Herweck added.
The WEF will be held in Davos, Switzerland from 16 – 20 January 2023. The annual meeting brings together more than 2,000 leaders and experts from around the world with a view to improving the state of the world.
For more information visit www.aveva.com
Further reading:
New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).
The company ...
Read more...
Electric and Amtec Techniquip extend partnership to Nigeria
Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric and Amtec Techniquip, a leading provider of locally manufactured ed-ucational equipment in South Africa, have seen their collaboration go from strength-to strength to ex-tend beyond the SADC region’s borders to include Nigeria.
Read more...
SAEEC energy awards
News
The SAEEC is pleased to announce that Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe is to be the guest speaker at the 2023 SAEEC annual general meeting, and the SAEEC 2022 Energy Awards and IEPA Special Awards – Upskilling Student Special Recognition Awards.
Read more...
Energy shapes the future of Africa’s automation and manufacturing industries
News
The importance of energy security in shaping South Africa’s economic future is a key focus of the Africa Automation and Technology Fair (AATF), the continent’s most comprehensive and focused automation platform.
Read more...
WIKA Group invests in LoRaWAN
WIKA Instruments
News
The WIKA Group is making a strategic investment into LORIOT AG, an IIoT company that provides solutions enabling long-range IIoT networking.
Read more...
Collaborative work on underwater robot shortlisted for award
News
An innovative collaborative project which will see the development of a world-first underwater robot to repair a damaged ship’s hull while still in transit has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.
Read more...
Disruptive technologies to deal with disruption
RS Components SA
Editor's Choice News
COVID-19 has accelerated the need for, and the move towards, increased digitalisation across industry. RS Components outlines some of the solutions and trends to look out for.
Read more...
Siemens and Eplan enter strategic partnership
EPLAN Software & Services
News
The terms of the agreement will see Siemens’ Electrical Products business unit join the Eplan Partner Network as a strategic partner.
Read more...
Emerson chosen by global paint manufacturer
Emerson Automation Solutions
News
A five-year framework agreement to implement automation software and technology will help Jotun increase throughput and quality, and reduce operating costs.
Read more...
Ablution facilities installed at seven KZN and Eastern Cape schools
News
By replacing pit latrines with proper toilet facilities at the schools, CFAO Equipment South Africa provides a safer and more hygienic environment for educators and children.
Read more...