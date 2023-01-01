Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Digitalisation for a connected future

January 2023 IT in Manufacturing

By Charles Blackbeard, business development manager, ABB Ability Digital Solutions.


Charles Blackbeard.

Digitalisation helps build safe, smart and sustainable operations for the future. We build locally and support globally to increase knowledge. We also have the ‘tribal knowledge’ of operators who have been around processes and equipment for decades. Now we have a new generation coming in, so digitalising that knowledge is vital to pass on the baton. We have global resources and expertise we can access for remote support for our South African or African operations and services.

The ABB Energy Industries Division covers oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, power and water customers with a digital portfolio for sub-Saharan Africa. The four main focus areas are: people, process, technology, and infrastructure.

A key theme globally is increasingly sophisticated automation and the move towards reduced operator intervention. In terms of processes, it is a cultural change within operating companies. It has also been a cultural change within ABB to come up with more agile workflows by means of digitalisation, moving away from paper-based operator rounds or maintenance activities, and digitalising that.

Another key theme is the culture of DevOps, a new concept predominantly in the IT space. From technology testing we are now moving into a more ‘fail-fast’ type of culture, deploying solutions at small scale and then scaling up for continuous improvement in processes and technology.

Technology is evolving from an automation layer to more of an enterprise-wide deployment encompassing IT, operational, and engineering data. This can be integrated in an automated fashion and contextualised by applying advanced applications on top of that data. It allows us to play into some of these gains around process and efficiency improvements in terms of how these facilities are operated and run.

We have advanced applications around AI in terms of our asset performance management and energy management solutions. We have technology that has been around for decades for advanced process control, where enterprise insight is now being brought to bear to close that loop in process control and really drive efficiencies.

The trend is towards more predictive and prescriptive strategies for our customers when deploying these advanced applications. In terms of infrastructure, industry in general has been slow to adopt cloud technology. This presents an opportunity for ABB in terms of cloud engineering and big data to provide better business insights to our end users.

Looking at the advent of edge technology, we are now gathering and integrating data from the operational level and combining it with IT and engineering data, allowing for vastly improved insights when deploying these advanced applications. However, that data must also be brought to the cloud in a safe, secure and automated manner.

A strong cybersecurity strategy is essential so that this data can be securely integrated and contextualised from the operational technology layer. This is our particular strength, especially when partnering with the likes of Microsoft and IBM on some of their cyber solutions to extract and secure the relevant data from the operational technology layer.

Furthermore, ABB has evolved its customer approach to diversify revenue and enable new business models. For instance, this allows customers to move more towards software as a service (SaaS) or platform as a service (PaaS) to reduce these large capital investments and take advantage of cloud infrastructure to evolve business models towards operational expenditure as opposed to large capital investments, which is what we are seeing today.

There is a big emphasis right now on security by both governments and companies looking to enforce stricter cyber practices. We are having many discussions, combined with education and awareness raising, about building the necessary infrastructure to enable that.

We are seeing that in every single country, to deploy the latest and greatest cyber technology, we are having to upgrade basic infrastructure. This, combined with the slow uptake of cloud solutions, means that transferring this to the operational technology level is a significant challenge.

The key is integrated digital solutions. In terms of total return on investment, companies can now really look to optimise processes and run operations more efficiently. With the further integration of various digital solutions, clients are enabled to move towards autonomous operations now and in the future. This will allow for unmanned operations in remote locations, for example. That obviously brings a lot of benefits in cost, people safety and carbon footprint reduction.

Eventually, down the road, although we are not yet seeing it on a significant scale, is the adoption of robotics for inspection and process operation support. In time, robotics, automation and data will drive this overall digital transformation.

For more information contact ABB South Africa, +27 10 202 5000, [email protected], www.abb.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 202 5000
Fax: +27 11 579 8441
Email: [email protected]
www: www.abb.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ABB South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Video analytics platform for railway applications
IT in Manufacturing
Built on the latest industrial version of Nvidia's Jetson AGX Xavier module, the AVA-RAGX from Adlink is ideal for real-time video and graphics analysis applications.

Read more...
Upskilling and reskilling to overcome data science skills shortage
IT in Manufacturing
Learning and development managers can work with ExploreAI to advance their company’s in-house data capabilities, allowing them to cope with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Read more...
Modular IIoT platform with info-point licensing
ifm - South Africa IT in Manufacturing
moneo has a modular structure consisting of a basic software package with applications bolted on, such as for condition monitoring or setting IO-Link sensor parameters.

Read more...
ABB showcases latest EV charging solutions
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
ABB showed off its AC and DC electric vehicle charging portfolio at the Smarter Mobility Africa Summit at the CISR in Tshwane, a highlight of Transport Month.

Read more...
Sasol coal mine deploys ABB protection relays
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Sasol Mining chose ABB’s Relion protection relays to ensure reliable power supply to a ventilation shaft for the new substation at its Syferfontein mine.

Read more...
Three tips to prepare for future industrial network communication
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
When the number of connected devices increases from a few dozen to several hundred or more, it becomes increasingly hard to manually manage such complex networks with minimum downtime.

Read more...
Making the all-electric mine possible
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Mining houses are confronted with the same energy transition as other industries, and have an urgent responsibility to transform the way they mine through technological change. It is clear that the energy ...

Read more...
ABB extends microwave consistency sensor portfolio
ABB South Africa Sensors & Transducers
ABB has updated its KPM KC7 microwave consistency transmitter portfolio with a larger flow-through sensor to fit process pipes with a diameter of up to 16 inches, giving more customers the choice to measure ...

Read more...
Modular IIoT platform with data-point licensing
ifm - South Africa IT in Manufacturing
moneo consists of a basic software package as well as applications, e.g. for condition monitoring or for IO-Link sensor parameter settings.

Read more...
Complete electrification solutions from mine to port, and more
ABB South Africa News
ABB will display the following products and solutions at Electra Mining Africa 2022 from 5 to 9 September at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved