Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Fieldbus & Industrial Networking



Print this page printer friendly version

Ethernet-APL field switch with intrinsically safe connections

November 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Ethernet-APL enables a new dimension in field communication: complete asset integration for field devices, regardless of device type, manufacturer and communication technology (ie, via Ethernet-APL or Profibus PA). Both technologies can be operated simultaneously on the same network infrastructure.

In addition, FDI (Field Device Integration) technology ensures uniform visualisation and operation of field devices. Integration tools for this include the likes of PACTware, a free framework for device management. FDI technology from various manufacturers is now being integrated into products, which makes it realistic and easy for operators to use.

A practical benefit is, for example, that complete diagnostic data enables software-based, proactive maintenance procedures that reduce cost, effort and risk. Asset management can back up the complete configuration data of the instrumentation fleet, e.g. for documentation and configuration procedures during instrument replacement.

The infrastructure that implements the connection from the control level to the field devices is based on the Ethernet-APL field switch from FieldConnex. The switch enables the parallel operation of Ethernet-APL and Profibus PA with a single infrastructure, even for hazardous areas up to Zone 0 with intrinsically safe connections per Ex ia IIC (division certification will follow as soon as the relevant standards are available). Accessories such as surge protection modules for DIN-rail mounting or in a robust IP67 housing round off the portfolio.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Fax: 086 756 8741
Email: [email protected]
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Pepperl+Fuchs


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Switch amplifiers for multiple voltage ranges
Pepperl+Fuchs Electrical Power & Protection
What previously had to be solved with several switch amplifiers can now be handled by a single device of the new KFU8-SR-Ex* product family from Pepperl+Fuchs.

Read more...
Android smartphone for use in Ex areas
Pepperl+Fuchs Industrial Computer Hardware
Whether used as a smartphone, PDA, scanner or camera, the Smart-Ex 02 facilitates mobile workers’ day-to-day activities anytime and anywhere.

Read more...
Switch amplifiers for multiple voltage ranges
Pepperl+Fuchs Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The new KFU8-SR-Ex product family of switch amplifiers from Pepperl+Fuchs offers a solution that is both efficient and reliable.

Read more...
Decentralised I/O system for factory digitalisation
Festo South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Up to 80 I/O nodes can be connected to the main systems, with a cable length of up to 50 m between the modules.

Read more...
AS-Interface control cabinet I/O modules
ifm - South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The AS-i SmartLine product range includes units with digital inputs and outputs, and modules with analog inputs.

Read more...
Compact four-I/O module for intralogistics
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
With a temperature range from -40°C to 70°C and protection to IP65/IP67/IP69K, the new I/O module has a wide range of uses.

Read more...
Work underway on OPC UA Field eXchange profile
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Cooperation between the OPC Foundation and FieldComm Group will harmonise OPC UA-based field instruments and accelerate development and adoption in automation.

Read more...
Realising the fully digital process plant
Pepperl+Fuchs Editor's Choice
Ethernet-APL describes a new Ethernet physical layer that is tailored to the requirements of process plants while seamlessly integrating into the omnipresent Ethernet world.

Read more...
Test and registration services for Ethernet-APL infrastructure products
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
FieldComm Group assesses products for overall conformity to the Ethernet-APL standards using a combination of test results from specialised laboratories and in-house testing services.

Read more...
New bus coupler for Modbus/TCP
Phoenix Contact Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Integrated web-based management can be used to retrieve both static information, such as the technical data of the device, and dynamic information, such as the current local bus configuration.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved