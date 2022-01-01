Ethernet-APL field switch with intrinsically safe connections

November 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Ethernet-APL enables a new dimension in field communication: complete asset integration for field devices, regardless of device type, manufacturer and communication technology (ie, via Ethernet-APL or Profibus PA). Both technologies can be operated simultaneously on the same network infrastructure.

In addition, FDI (Field Device Integration) technology ensures uniform visualisation and operation of field devices. Integration tools for this include the likes of PACTware, a free framework for device management. FDI technology from various manufacturers is now being integrated into products, which makes it realistic and easy for operators to use.

A practical benefit is, for example, that complete diagnostic data enables software-based, proactive maintenance procedures that reduce cost, effort and risk. Asset management can back up the complete configuration data of the instrumentation fleet, e.g. for documentation and configuration procedures during instrument replacement.

The infrastructure that implements the connection from the control level to the field devices is based on the Ethernet-APL field switch from FieldConnex. The switch enables the parallel operation of Ethernet-APL and Profibus PA with a single infrastructure, even for hazardous areas up to Zone 0 with intrinsically safe connections per Ex ia IIC (division certification will follow as soon as the relevant standards are available). Accessories such as surge protection modules for DIN-rail mounting or in a robust IP67 housing round off the portfolio.

Credit(s)

Pepperl+Fuchs





