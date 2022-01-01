The next step in grid decarbonisation

Brighton Mwarehwa, offer and marketing director, Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric has launched the RM AirSeT, its newest gas-insulated (GIS) switchgear with pure air technology and digital connectivity. This equips grid operators with an innovative solution to decarbonise and modernise the grid, while enabling electricity distribution utilities to improve operational performance and reliability. It is completely sealed from the external environment, which provides extra protection against the harsh environmental conditions found in grids. Available in 12 and 24 kV options, the GIS switchgear uses pure air as the main insulating medium which, among many advantages, mitigates the need for complex and costly gas recycling, which in turn minimises the TCO of equipment.

The RM AirSeT provides an unprecedented opportunity to decarbonise. For decades, SF6 gas has been used for electrical insulation and arc quenching in high- and medium-voltage equipment. Replacing it with pure air and vacuum interruption solutions, like RM AirSeT, is a gamechanger for electric distribution grids – decarbonising and preparing grid operators for grids of the future.

The average lifespan of switchgear is between 30 and 40 years, utilities therefore have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take action to avoid the risk of additional greenhouse gas emissions. SF6 is a potent greenhouse gas, and is 23 500 times more potent than CO 2 . By eliminating its use in switchgear, the environmental footprint of electrical networks is reduced. It offers a single solution for 24/7 app-based condition monitoring and controls to check the quality of power connections and identify and isolate faults in seconds, with self-healing capabilities for reduced downtime.

