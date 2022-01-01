The next step in grid decarbonisation

Brighton Mwarehwa, offer and marketing director, Schneider Electric.
Schneider Electric has launched the RM AirSeT, its newest gas-insulated (GIS) switchgear with pure air technology and digital connectivity. This equips grid operators with an innovative solution to decarbonise and modernise the grid, while enabling electricity distribution utilities to improve operational performance and reliability. It is completely sealed from the external environment, which provides extra protection against the harsh environmental conditions found in grids. Available in 12 and 24 kV options, the GIS switchgear uses pure air as the main insulating medium which, among many advantages, mitigates the need for complex and costly gas recycling, which in turn minimises the TCO of equipment.
The RM AirSeT provides an unprecedented opportunity to decarbonise. For decades, SF6 gas has been used for electrical insulation and arc quenching in high- and medium-voltage equipment. Replacing it with pure air and vacuum interruption solutions, like RM AirSeT, is a gamechanger for electric distribution grids – decarbonising and preparing grid operators for grids of the future.
The average lifespan of switchgear is between 30 and 40 years, utilities therefore have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take action to avoid the risk of additional greenhouse gas emissions. SF6 is a potent greenhouse gas, and is 23 500 times more potent than CO2. By eliminating its use in switchgear, the environmental footprint of electrical networks is reduced. It offers a single solution for 24/7 app-based condition monitoring and controls to check the quality of power connections and identify and isolate faults in seconds, with self-healing capabilities for reduced downtime.
Keeping track of conveyor efficiency
Motion Control & Drives
The SureSupport system efficiently reinforces the belt and prevents belt sag at the infeed, which is normally caused by the impact energy of falling materials being conveyed.
Read more...PC-based control for vehicles converted to electric drives
Motion Control & Drives
For small-series producers and manufacturers with a wide range of vehicle variants, being able to count on comprehensive test bench technology that is fast, flexible and cost-effective is hugely important. Kempten University of Applied Sciences has implemented a test bench just like this for ABT e-Line, allowing it to perform tasks such as testing Volkswagen vans that have been converted to an electric drive. PC-based control technology from Beckhoff serves as the central feature of the standard industrial components used.
Read more...Bipedal robot breaks Guinness record
Motion Control & Drives
An untethered robot, invented at the Oregon State University College of Engineering, and produced by OSU spinout company Agility Robotics, has established a Guinness world record for the fastest ...
Read more...High tech drive solution SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
One of the star attractions at SEW-EURODRIVE’s stand at the Electra Mining Africa 2022 exhibition was the company’s new generation MOVI-C all-in-one modular drive solution, which had its African launch ...
Read more...Dry compressed air by design Artic Driers International
Motion Control & Drives
A new model has been added to the broad range of desiccant air dryers manufactured by Artic Driers in South Africa. The SA97 air dryer is capable of drying 1,8 m3/min of air to -40°C at 7 bar. It is ...
Read more...Fuel for the future Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
In the coming years, hydrogen propulsion systems will be found in many different application scenarios, such as transport, heating and power generation.
Read more...Cables for repetitive movement and robotics
Motion Control & Drives
A leading manufacturer of flexible cables and energy chains that protect moving cables, igus, is extending its product range in South Africa to cater for increasing demand. Igus energy chains are used ...
Read more...Revolutionary zero-emission seaglider Siemens South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Regent has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of cloud-based software and services to help pioneer a new category of vehicle called the seaglider. ...
Read more...Motion control in unmanned aircraft MOOG SA
Motion Control & Drives
US military researchers needed electromechanical actuators for launching and retrieving an experimental unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is able to overwhelm enemy air defences. They found their solution ...
Read more...Split cylindrical roller bearings Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG specialists recommend HKT split cylindrical roller bearings for dependable use in extreme conditions, including applications aboveground, underground, and underwater.