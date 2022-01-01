Take part in a survey of engineering consulting firms
November 2022
SAIMC
Conditions in the consulting engineering industry are challenging, largely due to weak economic growth and the slow rollout of infrastructure projects, as reflected by a sharp decline in total fee income in 2020, followed by a slight recovery. However, according to the latest research by ResearchAndMarkets, mining companies' demand for consulting engineering services is expected to grow due to the commodities boom and, over the longer term, as a result of the large volumes of metals and minerals needed for the global clean energy transition.
Another growth area is renewable energy projects, especially locally, due to the electricity crisis. Africa is a key long-term growth market for infrastructure development and mining, providing opportunities for local consulting engineering firms to contribute to these projects on the continent.
It is within this context that Donald M. Hlubi, a business school PhD candidate, is conducting a survey for his dissertation on ‘A Framework for the Sustainability of the Engineering Consulting Firms in South Africa’. Readers are invited to participate by spending no more than 20 minutes of their time completing the anonymous survey (see URL below).
Following the completion of the study, the results of the survey will be shared with SAIMC (Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control) and communicated to SA Instrumentation & Control’s readership. The study is further supported by CESA (Consulting Engineers South Africa) and SAIIE (Southern African Institute for Industrial Engineering).
To participate in the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/83ZBXTZ
Further reading:
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC
SAIMC
Mark Calvert took attendees through practical examples of how a company is embracing digitalisation and IIoT.
Read more...
SAIMC: Eastern Cape branch
SAIMC
SAIMC
More than 80 students, lecturers and industry professionals enjoyed the friendly atmosphere and festive exhibition at the official launch of the new branch.
Read more...
The state of tertiary education
SAIMC
SAIMC
Education at tertiary levels should seriously revisit their grading systems, or risk dragging the new generation with them into irrelevance.
Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: The state of tertiary education
SAIMC
SAIMC
Education at tertiary levels should seriously revisit their grading systems, or risk dragging the new generation with them into irrelevance.
Read more...
‘Engineering Work’ is catching companies sleeping
SAIMC
SAIMC
Your engineering work is not the government’s ‘Engineering Work’ – register before you get a rude awakening.
Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: The state of the SA nation
SAIMC
SAIMC
Automation is a worldwide implementation strategy and South Africa has to refocus or become a beggar’s haven.
Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC
SAIMC
John Ferreira, the technical sales and marketing manager for OIH Controls, presented on the subject of compressed air management.
Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Automation as a separate engineering discipline
SAIMC
SAIMC
Considering that there are predictions of 12 million jobs in danger of disappearing in Europe by 2040 due to ageing populations, competition and cost-cutting, South Africa needs to change its focus.
Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC
SAIMC
Paul Sikhakhane of Mzukulu Technologies gave a very interesting presentation on Poka-Yoke implementation on a seat assembly line, from a system integrator’s perspective.
Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC
SAIMC
Phoenix Contact’s Cameron Taylor put to educational use his seven years of industry experience specialising in the field of surge and lightning protection.
Read more...