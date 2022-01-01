Take part in a survey of engineering consulting firms

November 2022 SAIMC

Conditions in the consulting engineering industry are challenging, largely due to weak economic growth and the slow rollout of infrastructure projects, as reflected by a sharp decline in total fee income in 2020, followed by a slight recovery. However, according to the latest research by ResearchAndMarkets, mining companies' demand for consulting engineering services is expected to grow due to the commodities boom and, over the longer term, as a result of the large volumes of metals and minerals needed for the global clean energy transition.

Another growth area is renewable energy projects, especially locally, due to the electricity crisis. Africa is a key long-term growth market for infrastructure development and mining, providing opportunities for local consulting engineering firms to contribute to these projects on the continent.

It is within this context that Donald M. Hlubi, a business school PhD candidate, is conducting a survey for his dissertation on ‘A Framework for the Sustainability of the Engineering Consulting Firms in South Africa’. Readers are invited to participate by spending no more than 20 minutes of their time completing the anonymous survey (see URL below).

Following the completion of the study, the results of the survey will be shared with SAIMC (Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control) and communicated to SA Instrumentation & Control’s readership. The study is further supported by CESA (Consulting Engineers South Africa) and SAIIE (Southern African Institute for Industrial Engineering).

To participate in the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/83ZBXTZ





