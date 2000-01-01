Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

In it for the long haul

November 2022 Editor's Choice

By Brett van den Bosch.

Siemens has been a leading actor in the story of industrialised mining in South Africa ever since the early days of the gold rush in the Witwatersrand, following the discovery of the world’s largest-known gold deposits there in 1886. Starting in 1895, the company (then known as Siemens & Halske) was instrumental in expanding the supply of electrical power to Johannesburg and the neighbouring goldmines. During Electra Mining Africa, I had a chance to sit down with Siemens’ Claudio Ranaudo, senior vice president for the company’s Digital Industries division for Southern and Eastern Africa, to discuss the present and future of its involvement in this critical local industry.

Having joined Siemens South Africa only last year, Ranaudo nevertheless brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to the table, earned through 15&nbs;years of working in various positions, and spanning a broad geography. He started at Siemens Germany in 2007 as an R&D; engineer and went on to lead global engineering and sales teams. Following that, he was entrusted with heading up Siemens Digital Industries in Qatar and Oman, and led the company’s business development efforts for the Middle East region. This puts him in an ideal position to offer insights into the ways things are done (and perhaps, should be done) in South Africa compared with the rest of the world – on both the sales and technical fronts – particularly in the mining, oil and gas, water, and food and beverage verticals with which he is most familiar.


Claudio Ranaudo.

This being his first visit to Electra Mining Africa, Ranaudo was nonetheless cognisant of the significance of the event, given its status as the biggest of its kind on the continent and the fact that 2022 marked the end of its four-year hiatus forced by the global pandemic. “Electra Mining has always been an integral platform for us to connect with our customers, partners, and key stakeholders to showcase our most innovative end-to-end product and solution offering for mining. We are the only industrial automation partner that has this mining capability which includes Siemens software,” he enthused.

Linking together the mining process chain

Siemens provides a complete field instrumentation portfolio for the processing of minerals, which is key to implementing a cohesive automation strategy that values not only production output, but also operator safety. “As a process control system for minerals operations, we offer our Minerals Automation Standard, which is based on Simatic PCS 7 – one of the leading DCS systems in the process industry,” Ranaudo continued. “Siemens Automation is a seamless, integrated automation solution from the sensor level to complete process automation, which is highly scalable and supports open standards for easy integration of electrical devices, drives, MCCs, process instrumentation and vendor packages. Together with interfaces to plant management-level tools, our globally available, first-class lifecycle service makes Siemens Automation a cutting-edge and future-proof solution for every automation and control task in a mine.

“Digital disruption is also a key factor that’s creating both opportunities and challenges for organisations. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is disrupting economies and the development of digital skills is becoming increasingly vital. There is an opportunity, especially in Africa, to embrace new and cutting-edge technologies, combined with human talent to accelerate industrialisation and drive economic growth.

“Collecting and processing massive amounts of data will be essential for mining companies as they digitalise and automate their operations. Executable digital twins are one of the technologies occupying centre stage in this arena, thanks to how they allow end users to streamline everything from completing capital projects on time, in scope and within budget; optimise mine design and resource utilisation; improve execution; and improve maintenance and support,” he stated.

Further to his point about digitalisation as a driver for change, Ranaudo emphasised the importance of the Siemens Xcelerator platform. Xcelerator is a new, open digital business platform featuring a curated portfolio of IoT-enabled hardware and software, a powerful ecosystem of partners and a marketplace.

Ranaudo, however, described Siemens’ ambitions for Xcelerator much more colourfully as “the Amazon for the process world. The sheer scope of the Xcelerator spectrum is unmatched in the industry. It goes a step beyond digitalisation by considering it as only a means to an end – that being to provide end users with unparalleled freedom to use their own data to effectively identify problems and propose solutions, and to collaborate with their suppliers, vendors, partners and customers to foster innovation and growth.”

By 2050, Siemens envisions all this coming together to deliver fully automated operations using autonomous vehicles, drill rigs and surveying equipment. A comprehensive, completely integrated digital twin of a mining operation will further serve to enhance strategic execution including the life of the mine, business, and short-term planning in the decision-making logic. “Constantly evolving technologies and business models will require mining company employees to develop new skills,” Ranaudo continued. “Skills are a vital component of digitalisation. We believe that digitalisation can bridge the gap and create a more highly skilled mining workforce, thereby increasing safety, enhancing training and development, and making mining an attractive industry to attract new talent and skills.”

Sustainability increasingly sets the agenda

Acknowledging the importance of the role the mining industry must play in decarbonisation initiatives to curb global warming, Ranaudo pointed out that many of the raw materials needed to manufacture more environmentally sustainable technologies are themselves the product of mining. “Simultaneously, their growth will alter demand patterns for upstream mining commodities.

“At Siemens, we want to become a partner to all stakeholders by supporting them on their journey towards a more sustainable economy, and we will do this by creating sustainable value. It is therefore our highest priority to adopt a position of leadership on decarbonisation and responsible business practices, while also helping our customers meet their own sustainability goals with our eco-efficient portfolio of integrated products, services, and solutions in the form of hardware and software. Our focus is to invest in R&D; and innovation aimed at increasing the resource efficiency of our offerings and hence decreasing the environmental footprint of our customers,” he concluded.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, [email protected], www.siemens.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Data analytics, AI and ML demystified
Iritron Editor's Choice
Iritron’s Gerhard Greeff and Neels van der Walt dive into the data haystack to discover how relatively simple it can be to find the proverbial needle.

Read more...
SLA battery management for low standby requirements
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Omniflex advises on the proper selection, sizing and choice of sealed lead-acid batteries for backup power in small DC systems.

Read more...
Flexible I/O and safety modules optimise intralogistics
Turck Banner Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
EAE Solutions optimised its intralogistics solutions using flexibly configurable modules from Turck to transfer a countless number of sensor and actuator signals.

Read more...
SA Gauge: A shining example of South African resilience
SA Gauge Editor's Choice
A new SANAS-accredited lab is being built which is expected to be up and running in January 2023. At 145 m2, it will be a fair bit bigger than the current lab to accommodate more equipment and improve turnaround times.

Read more...
Mining industry collaboration is vital
Editor's Choice
A mature approach to collaboration, even between competitors, can lead to the entire industry responding more effectively to the challenges it faces collectively.

Read more...
EtherCAT v1 - the one and only
Editor's Choice
Learn more about the unique functional principle of EtherCAT and how it simplifies implementation for end users while expanding the number of available devices.

Read more...
Digitalisation of pressure measurement through IoT
Instrotech Editor's Choice
Keller has extensive experience in recording and processing measurement data, whether for water level or fill level monitoring, or general pressure measurement. Digitalisation takes this to the next level.

Read more...
Case History 184: Why couldn’t they tune the loops to get good control?
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice
This month’s article by Michael Brown covers two examples where all the tuning in the world would not have achieved good control.

Read more...
Lower maintenance costs with online condition monitoring
Phoenix Contact Editor's Choice
Maintenance costs are reduced because inspections can be performed via remote access rather than locally, and the maintenance schedules can be event-based rather than time-based.

Read more...
Visualisation system sets new standards
Siemens South Africa Editor's Choice SCADA/HMI
The combination of Simatic HMI Unified Comfort Panels with WinCC Unified software, augmented with open APIs and option packages, delivers a fully scalable system for operator control and monitoring.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved