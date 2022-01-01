Editor's Choice
SAIMC: Eastern Cape branch

November 2022 SAIMC

Professor Theo van Niekerk (mechatronics lecturer and MC for the evening) and Mrs Zandra Joubert from Nelson Mandela University (NMU) arranged a hugely successful event launching the SAIMC Eastern Cape branch at NMU North Campus Conference Centre on 27 October. More than 80 students, lecturers and industry professionals enjoyed the friendly atmosphere and festive exhibition.

Professor van Niekerk welcomed all attendees, SAIMC CEO Johan Maartens discussed the SAIMC governance structure and mechatronics registration, and Berdus Janse van Rensburg (coastal sales leader, Festo) presented the company’s latest technologies, including biotechnologies. Professor Farouk Smith (director of the NMU School of Engineering) closed the formalities with a very humorous speech which he jokingly ‘blamed’ Zandra for writing for him.


Tel: 0861 072 462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: [email protected]
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


