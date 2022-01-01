Professor van Niekerk welcomed all attendees, SAIMC CEO Johan Maartens discussed the SAIMC governance structure and mechatronics registration, and Berdus Janse van Rensburg (coastal sales leader, Festo) presented the company’s latest technologies, including biotechnologies. Professor Farouk Smith (director of the NMU School of Engineering) closed the formalities with a very humorous speech which he jokingly ‘blamed’ Zandra for writing for him.

Professor Theo van Niekerk (mechatronics lecturer and MC for the evening) and Mrs Zandra Joubert from Nelson Mandela University (NMU) arranged a hugely successful event launching the SAIMC Eastern Cape branch at NMU North Campus Conference Centre on 27 October. More than 80 students, lecturers and industry professionals enjoyed the friendly atmosphere and festive exhibition.

Mark Calvert took attendees through practical examples of how a company is embracing digitalisation and IIoT.Education at tertiary levels should seriously revisit their grading systems, or risk dragging the new generation with them into irrelevance.Education at tertiary levels should seriously revisit their grading systems, or risk dragging the new generation with them into irrelevance.Your engineering work is not the government’s ‘Engineering Work’ – register before you get a rude awakening.Under the terms of the merger, MESA Africa will retain its name as a group within the SAIMC and will continue to be responsible for all MES/MOM activities.Automation is a worldwide implementation strategy and South Africa has to refocus or become a beggar’s haven.John Ferreira, the technical sales and marketing manager for OIH Controls, presented on the subject of compressed air management.Considering that there are predictions of 12 million jobs in danger of disappearing in Europe by 2040 due to ageing populations, competition and cost-cutting, South Africa needs to change its focus.Paul Sikhakhane of Mzukulu Technologies gave a very interesting presentation on Poka-Yoke implementation on a seat assembly line, from a system integrator’s perspective.Phoenix Contact’s Cameron Taylor put to educational use his seven years of industry experience specialising in the field of surge and lightning protection.