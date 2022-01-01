Flexible I/O and safety modules optimise intralogistics

November 2022 Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives Motion Control & Drives

Manufacturers of conveying and sorting systems for large logistics centres are faced with the challenge of constructing plants that meet increasingly faster speed requirements and maximum availability, since the key requirement of their customers is the optimum throughput of goods. To guarantee this after their receipt has been recorded, articles have to be picked for the order, sorted, and presented in a precise sequence so that they can be shipped as quickly as possible.

The optimisation of these processes is the core competence of EAE Solutions in Ahrensburg, Germany. The company develops innovative control solutions for different applications in the intralogistics industry. Its modular EAE Flow software platform for controlling conveying and sorting systems makes it possible to utilise the full potential of existing, new or retrofitted intralogistics systems. The design of the system is based on the latest developments in automation and the highest industrial standards.

EAE Flow consists of the EAE Flow.Master module, which imports sorting and transport parameters and optimally controls the entire material flow. The EAE Flow.Control module handles the real-time control of the electromechanical equipment. It transports goods efficiently and reliably on the basis of the warehouse control system (WCS) information, I/O signals, and scan and image data. EAE Flow.Commander visualises the operating status of the systems, statistics and reports. The scada-compatible user interface is web-based and can be called up on several authorised (mobile) devices.

EAE Solutions also takes care of the installation and commissioning as well as the engineering and development of software and hardware. The company relies on Turck’s decentralised automation technology, especially Ethernet I/O and safety modules with decentralised controller logic and IO-Link, in order to keep the installation effort to a minimum and make the systems flexible and cost-efficient at the same time.

I/O modules with high-speed counter input ideal for logistics requirements

Different sorting systems are used depending on the sorting task, which EAE Solutions implements with specifically optimised control systems. These solutions are for pocket sorters and crossbelt sorters as well as for the conveying technology, in addition to the tray sorter. In EAE’s pocket sorter, for example, pinpoint detection of the sorted material is a fundamental requirement for precisely timed processes. Progress along the transport section is measured by the teeth of the wheels that transport the pocket holders. These teeth have to be counted quickly in order to determine the exact positions, such as for the guiding of transport pockets.

However, the high speed of the teeth means that the cycle times of standard controllers do not allow them to read the data. This is where Turck’s TBEN-S1 IP67 module comes into its own: the compact multiprotocol I/O module for Ethernet features eight digital inputs. The first input is a high-speed counter which is ideal for use in the pocket sorter. The fast-rotating teeth are captured as pulses generated by a proximity switch and counted directly by a decentralised TBEN-S, from which the controller calls the values to determine the precise position.

New development and customer request

The control technology for conveying and sorting systems requires the fast reading of signals at many different locations in the system. The large quantity of sensor signals involved requires the fitting of a large number of block I/O modules, so their price is a bigger factor than in most other sectors and applications. This means, in the case of the pocket sorter, that a module with eight inputs would not be an economical solution in an application where only three or four signals need to be read. Modules with four inputs and four outputs may also not always cover the actual number of signals required.

On the suggestion of EAE Solutions, Turck therefore developed a module with four universal channels that can be used as required as inputs or outputs. In all, up to four three-wire PNP sensors or four PNP DC actuators can be connected. “The new development from Turck suits us very well,” Stefan Püttmann, product and project manager at EAE, says of the flexible module. “With the several hundreds of modules we require, this enables us to offer really cost-efficient solutions.”

Cabinet-free safety controller in direct proximity to the hazardous area

Turck’s decentralised IP67 safety solution also impressed EAE: The core consists of the hybrid TBPN safety I/O module, with which cabinet-free safety functions can be implemented and controlled in direct proximity to the hazardous area. This decentralised signal processing enables shorter cycle times and therefore a faster conveying rate for the plant. In the event of an unexpected event such as a cable break, the safety functions are also retained thanks to the consistent decentralised solution in unaffected areas.

As the first Profinet/Profisafe block I/O module on the market, Turck’s TBPN combines safety and standard I/O as well as IO-Link. “No one else offered a safety block I/O module that combines both standard and safety inputs/outputs in a single device,” Püttmann recalls. “We recognised that we can also use the standard inputs of the module as well as IO-Link inputs for traffic light indication, signals or normal sensors. With all the features that it has, we are thus able to achieve a module utilisation of up to 90%.”

Joint development of individual solutions

“At Turck, we can also access ready-to-use components that are ideal for our applications,” Püttmann continues, “starting with the small TBEN module with the high-speed counter on the first input, to the safety module, the RFID readers and the pick-to-light components, right through to the service.”

Turck’s practical solutions, developed jointly with EAE Solutions, ensure the optimum throughput and availability of modular plants for the customer. Particular emphasis is placed here on consistent decentralised concepts that have been developed out of the close cooperation between the partners. “Good advisory support and reliable service are essential for us, in addition to high product quality,” Püttmann emphasises.

“In this respect, we consider Turck to be way ahead. The great thing about our partnership is that we work out solutions together in workshops. There is always someone there who listens and finds solutions for our needs and the requirements of our customers. An extensive service package – for us an important feature.”

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, [email protected], www.turckbanner.co.za

Credit(s)

Turck Banner





