Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Emerson technology tapped for modular hydrogen generation units

October 2022 News

Emerson has announced a multiyear strategic framework agreement with BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, to accelerate the delivery of hydrogen around the world. Emerson will deliver advanced automation technologies, software, and products to enable BayoTech to build hundreds of hydrogen units that will produce cleaner, lower-cost hydrogen.

BayoTech’s modular hydrogen generation units produce up to 1000 kilograms per day, enough to fill as many as 200 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. BayoTech's patented technology requires less feedstock, which means lower carbon emissions and less cost to produce hydrogen than traditional reformers. To meet growing hydrogen demand, BayoTech is leveraging its core technology to develop 5-, 10- and 20-tonne units, which will drive further efficiencies. Using Emerson’s PLC and edge control technologies, remote monitoring, and Microsoft Azure IoT Suite, the unmanned, fully autonomous skids will operate and be monitored remotely from BayoTech’s headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“BayoTech plans to become the largest distributed hydrogen company in the world,” said the company’s CEO, Mo Vargas. “Emerson’s advanced technology is the right choice to support our vision of disrupting the established centralised hydrogen supply chain with a new, highly efficient model of local, autonomous production hubs.”

These hydrogen generation units are already being built and will be placed in BayoGaaS hydrogen hubs and at customer sites throughout the US and other global locations. From the hubs, locally produced hydrogen will be distributed to nearby consumers via BayoTech high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment, which can transport three times more hydrogen per trip than traditional steel tube trailers. The higher payloads translate into lower transportation costs, higher driver productivity and less carbon emissions.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: [email protected]
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
SU student’s water quality app draws global acclaim
News
Stanley Msiska’s Maji website app achieved third place among 36 international solutions pitched at a global event, and will soon be implemented in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Read more...
Joburg teens win award at Intel AI Global Impact Festival
News
Their City Surveillance System uses AI to make communities safer and increase conviction rates, earning a country recognition award for the three teenage girls who created it.

Read more...
Intuitive visualisation for the digital age
Emerson Automation Solutions SCADA/HMI
Emerson’s new PACSystems RXi HMI delivers intuitive graphics, smartphone-like usability, collaboration from anywhere and industrial ruggedness.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: It’s good to be back
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
Exhibiting companies put their best foot forward to take advantage of Electra Mining Africa to network with other people in the industry and show off their wares.

Read more...
Omron acquires Science Based Targets initiative certification
Omron Electronics News
The greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets certified by the SBTi are intended to extend throughout the value chain, using measures outlined by the Omron Environmental Policy.

Read more...
Online shopping for engineering consumables saves fuel, money and time
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG News
BMG’s online services offer customers many benefits, including easy product browsing, selection and ordering; click and collect from the nearest branch, or swift delivery.

Read more...
SAIMC and MESA Africa publicly announce their engagement
SAIMC MESA Africa NPC News
Under the terms of the merger, MESA Africa will retain its name as a group within the SAIMC and will continue to be responsible for all MES/MOM activities.

Read more...
Cape Town design festival focuses on water resilience in cities
News
Cape Town will host the #cocreateDesign Festival 2022 from 26-27 October, highlighting the role water plays in shaping healthy, equitable and sustainable African cities.

Read more...
Students excel in national engineering contest
RS Components SA News
Launched earlier this year, the Student Project Fund challenge was aimed at third- and fourth-year university engineering students from across the country.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved