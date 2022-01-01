Emerson technology tapped for modular hydrogen generation units

Emerson has announced a multiyear strategic framework agreement with BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, to accelerate the delivery of hydrogen around the world. Emerson will deliver advanced automation technologies, software, and products to enable BayoTech to build hundreds of hydrogen units that will produce cleaner, lower-cost hydrogen.

BayoTech’s modular hydrogen generation units produce up to 1000 kilograms per day, enough to fill as many as 200 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. BayoTech's patented technology requires less feedstock, which means lower carbon emissions and less cost to produce hydrogen than traditional reformers. To meet growing hydrogen demand, BayoTech is leveraging its core technology to develop 5-, 10- and 20-tonne units, which will drive further efficiencies. Using Emerson’s PLC and edge control technologies, remote monitoring, and Microsoft Azure IoT Suite, the unmanned, fully autonomous skids will operate and be monitored remotely from BayoTech’s headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“BayoTech plans to become the largest distributed hydrogen company in the world,” said the company’s CEO, Mo Vargas. “Emerson’s advanced technology is the right choice to support our vision of disrupting the established centralised hydrogen supply chain with a new, highly efficient model of local, autonomous production hubs.”

These hydrogen generation units are already being built and will be placed in BayoGaaS hydrogen hubs and at customer sites throughout the US and other global locations. From the hubs, locally produced hydrogen will be distributed to nearby consumers via BayoTech high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment, which can transport three times more hydrogen per trip than traditional steel tube trailers. The higher payloads translate into lower transportation costs, higher driver productivity and less carbon emissions.

