Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Print this page printer friendly version

Cummins punts hydrogen production and energy storage for AME region

October 2022 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring


Alan Zhao.

Boasting some of the world’s best renewable resources, the Africa and Middle East (AME) region is well positioned to host gigawatt-size hydrogen production sites. “It is anticipated that the region will drive product platform and foundational core technology innovation in the hydrogen production and energy storage area,” predicts Alan Zhao, who heads up the New Power business for power technology innovator, Cummins, in the AME region.

For the New Power technologies requiring large-scale infrastructure buildout, Zhao expects these to follow a similar path to the traditional internal combustion engine. In terms of traditional products, however, there is limited innovation in the AME region at the product platform level. “The region has been playing a late-adopter role for Cummins’ engine-based products,” notes Zhao.

“At Cummins, innovation at the global product platform and fundamental component level impacts both developed and developing economies. Beyond this, we have innovation that impacts the regional and market segment level in any stage of an economy, which we refer to as fit-for-market innovation,” he says.

The full ecosystem of zero-emission technology encompasses upstream, midstream and downstream. Cummins continues to invest in other advanced technology to minimise emissions, including fuel-agnostic engines such as hydrogen and natural-gas models.

On the upstream side, Cummins has cutting-edge electrolyser hydrogen generation products. It deployed the world’s largest 20 MW Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyser three years ago while most of the players in this sector were still at the concept stage. On the midstream side, Cummins has extensive energy and hydrogen storage solutions, while downstream it has fuel cells for stationary power and mobility applications.

For example, Cummins’ fuel cell technology is behind Alstom’s hydrogen-powered zero-emission train in Germany. Major customers such as Werner Enterprise have specified hydrogen combustion engines for its delivery trucks. “As you can see, we are innovating and deploying our Destination Zero technologies into economically critical applications,” highlights Zhao.

Cummins added the New Power business unit as part of its PLANET 2050 environmental sustainability strategy, which sets eight quantifiable goals for 2030, along with three longer-term aspirations aimed at 2050. The strategy was adopted in 2019 during Cummins’ centenary year. The three focus areas for the strategy are to reduce greenhouse gas and air emissions in line with expert recommendations, use natural resources in the most sustainable way possible, and assist communities in addressing their major environmental challenges.

Two of the eight 2030 goals pledge a 25% reduction in emissions from newly sold products, and partnering with customers to reduce emissions from products in the field by 55 million metric tons.

Looking more broadly at the hydrogen economy, Zhao defines this as an ecosystem of products and solutions that commences with hydrogen generation, to hydrogen and energy storage, to applications and business segments powered or enabled by hydrogen. In addition, the hydrogen economy also means powering economic activities in a decarbonised manner to eliminate carbon emissions.

Hydrogen is also differentiated on the basis of the quantity of carbon emissions and/or power sources producing it. For example, ‘green’ hydrogen means it is produced through water electrolysis powered by purely renewable sources such as solar, wind and hydropower. ‘Blue’ hydrogen means it is produced from hydrocarbon-based sources such as natural gas, but with no carbon emissions due to carbon capture technology. ‘Grey’ hydrogen, on the other hand, is produced by steam reforming of fossil fuels, which produces carbon emissions.

Last, but by no means least, the hydrogen economy means viable and thriving economies based on the hydrogen ecosystem. “This is a critical component to deliver sustainable impact. If it is not viable and thriving, it will not last, and therefore not deliver the desired lasting impact,” stresses Zhao. “I believe strongly in a thriving hydrogen economy, based on some successful use-cases and strong fundamental business cases for certain business segments. Those successes provide positive reinforcements to the hydrogen ecosystem. However, it will take time to go through the innovation adaption curve, just like any great innovation.

He goes on to forecast that there are likely to be some applications and use-cases generating a great deal of enthusiasm now that will not pass the harsh reality of economic viability, but some will return as thriving applications when the ecosystem is ready for it. “Successful energy transition requires massive innovation and collaboration from the entire ecosystem of willing partners. Friendly competition is a key ingredient to drive critical and continuous improvement towards sustained impact. So, while competing to offer the best we can at any given stage of this long transition, together we can make it happen.”

Zhao was a recent speaker at the Hydrogen Economy Discussion event on 6 September at the Johannesburg Country Club. Focusing on global developments, implications and opportunities, the event looked at hydrogen as a powerful enabler for the global energy transition as we seek to diversify energy sources and fast-track the route to ‘net zero’. In South Africa, the discussion centres around opportunities to become a leading player in the global hydrogen economy, given its unique position as the world’s largest producer of PGMs (platinum group metals) and its huge potential for renewable energy production.

In addition, Zhao was a speaker at the Hydrogen-Africa Summit 2022 from 28 to 29 September at the Hilton Sandton in Johannesburg. The summit placed the spotlight on green hydrogen’s potential to alter several value chains in the energy business, as well as in the mobility and industrial sectors, due to global climate change initiatives.

For more information contact Cummins Africa Middle East, +27 11 451 3400, [email protected], www.cummins.com/new-power




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Turck keeps its own cool
Turck Banner Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Turck Beierfeld monitors the climatic conditions of the solder paste storage of its SMT electronics production with a hardware and software solution of Turck’s own making.

Read more...
Flue multi-gas analyser
Elemental Analytics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The Lancom 4 flue gas analyser from Ametek Land measures up to eight flue gases simultaneously, with nine separate sensors, in a range of combustion and emission processes.

Read more...
Climate and humidity test chambers
Labotec Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A new refrigerant makes ClimeEvent highly eco- and user-friendly, while optimised air guidance delivers class-leading performance.

Read more...
Solving two critical challenges faced by water and wastewater today
Schneider Electric South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Across the globe, including South Africa, an alarming amount of existing water and wastewater infrastructure is nearing the end of its lifecycle.

Read more...
Process analyser for LNG peak shaving
Elemental Analytics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Applied Analytics’ OMA-300 process analyser system continuously monitors benzene concentration in liquefied natural gas after the benzene removal stage.

Read more...
CSIR receives biodegradation lab equipment donation
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
SA’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research was donated the biodegradation laboratory equipment by UNIDO to tackle the leakage of plastic waste into the environment.

Read more...
Efficient spillage solution
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
OST-Africa’s spillage system consists of a dynamic impact bed, HIT system, skirt clamp and skirt wing, impact zone panels, chute vibrators, duff feeders, primary and secondary belt scrapers, and bias plough.

Read more...
Research progresses into direct air capture technology with added value
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The ZSW has been conducting research for many years and has already demonstrated the feasibility of efficient, easily scalable and, most importantly, cost-effective DAC technologies.

Read more...
Omron addresses 10 common machine safety myths
Omron Electronics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Omron, which assesses and evaluates over 3000 machines a year across the world, has seen the ways in which a lack of safety knowledge can lead to poorly functioning safety systems.

Read more...
Find compressed air leaks to save costs
Artic Driers International Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Energy is easily wasted by poorly performing air compressors that waste electricity and do not provide the rated airflow rates.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved