Configurator for circuit breaker system

The appropriate overcurrent protection for various applications can be configured quickly with the new online configurator for Phoenix Contact’s Caparoc circuit breaker system.

The intuitive configuration assistant enables simple product selection and error-free configuration in just two steps. After answering three questions about the desired communication interface, the number of circuits that need to be protected and the preferred circuit breaker variant, the user receives a proposed system for them to order directly.

A wide range of additional configurations also simplify startup. For example, nominal currents can be preset for each channel in the configurator. This makes it possible to automatically determine whether the system is dimensioned correctly and optimally designed. This ensures error-free functioning. Custom printing of each individual module can also be implemented directly using the configurator. Once configuration is completed, all relevant data is provided as a download package containing system data sheets, technical data and figures.

Upon ordering, a unique order number is generated which can be used to reorder the Caparoc system at any time. The configured system will be delivered fully assembled.

