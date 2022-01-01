Editor's Choice
Electrical Power & Protection



Configurator for circuit breaker system

March 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

The appropriate overcurrent protection for various applications can be configured quickly with the new online configurator for Phoenix Contact’s Caparoc circuit breaker system.

The intuitive configuration assistant enables simple product selection and error-free configuration in just two steps. After answering three questions about the desired communication interface, the number of circuits that need to be protected and the preferred circuit breaker variant, the user receives a proposed system for them to order directly.

A wide range of additional configurations also simplify startup. For example, nominal currents can be preset for each channel in the configurator. This makes it possible to automatically determine whether the system is dimensioned correctly and optimally designed. This ensures error-free functioning. Custom printing of each individual module can also be implemented directly using the configurator. Once configuration is completed, all relevant data is provided as a download package containing system data sheets, technical data and figures.

Upon ordering, a unique order number is generated which can be used to reorder the Caparoc system at any time. The configured system will be delivered fully assembled.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Further reading:

Rising electricity price drives demand for higher-efficiency motors
Bearings International News Electrical Power & Protection
The payback period is generally under two years, with the average motor lifespan of ten to fifteen years or more translating into an eightfold saving on the initial capital outlay.

Read more...
Reliable interface for the blind plugging of modular connections
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The new docking frames of the Phoenix Contact Heavycon product family enable the time-saving installation and maintenance of push-in systems and other applications in which the interfaces cannot be seen.

Read more...
Left-alignable extension modules for PLCnext Control devices
Phoenix Contact PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
As the left-alignable modules communicate with the controller via PCIe, the standardised interface can also be used by third-party devices.

Read more...
Locally manufactured clean energy solutions
Electrical Power & Protection News
Creslow’s clean energy storage systems operate either as a battery backup system in conjunction with an inverter, or as an off-grid system using an inverter and solar panels.

Read more...
Digitally managing energy costs and decarbonisation
Yokogawa South Africa Electrical Power & Protection Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Real-time data combined with a single, asset-wide digital twin and proprietary analytics capabilities enable automatic opportunity identification and performance gap breakdown.

Read more...
Zest delivers biggest mobile substation
Zest WEG News Electrical Power & Protection
The innovative 50 MVA substation, with a dual voltage of 110-60/30-20 kV, will perform a range of duties for Guinea’s power utility company, including providing emergency and standby power.

Read more...
Manufacturer-independent device management and update service
Phoenix Contact PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
In the industrial environment, solutions for Device and Update Management (DaUM) often use a specific process called a vendor to distribute files to proprietary devices and install them based on the manufacturer. ...

Read more...
Distributed energy monitoring unit
Opto Africa Holdings Electrical Power & Protection
Opto 22 has expanded its groov RIO edge I/O series with a new energy monitoring unit (EMU) designed to help plant managers, machine operators and financial analysts understand electrical costs and track ...

Read more...
Power analyser with RS-232 C interface
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Power analysers are used for the precise evaluation of circuits, energy consumers and network loads. The PeakTech P 4145 3-phase power analyser offers all important functions for performance analysis ...

Read more...
World’s first replacement of SF6 in existing high-voltage equipment
Electrical Power & Protection
The innovation called EconiQ retrofill uses eco-efficient gas mixture to support National Grid in achieving their sustainability targets.

Read more...










