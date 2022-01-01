Editor's Choice
Flexible drive control of roller conveyors

March 2022 Motion Control & Drives

Turck Banner is expanding its TBEN-L Ethernet I/O family to include modules for the drive control of roller conveyor modules. The compact TBEN-LL-4RMC controls up to four RollerDrive EC5000 motors from Interroll, with the noteworthy feature that 48 V motors can also be used. Four digital inputs and four universal digital channels, which can be used as inputs or outputs, are used for direct integration of trigger signals or other actuators.

The flexible TBEN module adopts the CAN protocol and enables simple parameterisation and control of the roller motors as well as the actual communication. The support of other motor types with a CAN interface is planned with future device versions.

Parallel to the roller motor control, digital signals can be used and processed directly on the block module by Turck Banner’s ARGEE on-board logic, relieving the load on both the network and the central controllers. Via the multiprotocol Ethernet interface, the device can be connected to controllers with Profinet, Ethernet/IP or Modbus TCP, without user intervention.

The robust, multi-protocol block module with IP67/IP69K protection is vibration and shock tested. Equipped with a fibreglass reinforced housing and fully encapsulated electronics, it is ideally suited for use in demanding logistics and production applications at temperatures ranging from -40°C to +70°C. Power is supplied via L-coded M12 terminals.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2868, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


Further reading:

‘Match & Tag’ chains service
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
Tsubaki pre-stretched chains are supplied by BMG in matched-length pairs that are tagged for easy identification and accurate installation.

Read more...
Ultra-robust HMIs with IP67 protection rating
Turck Banner SCADA/HMI
Turck Banner’s TXF700 series enables cabinet-free operating and installation concepts at operating temperatures between -20°C and +55°C.

Read more...
EtherCAT Block I/O with Eight IO-Link Masters
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The ultra-robust TBEC-LL-8IOL enables Turck Banner's entire IO-Link portfolio to also be used in EtherCAT applications.

Read more...
Local assembly of MACC drives to slash lead times
SEW-Eurodrive News Motion Control & Drives
The company’s Aeroton facility will assemble the air-cooled condenser drives for delivery at a rate of three units per week, slashing lead times from overseas OEMs.

Read more...
Cascadable pick-to-light display module
Turck Banner Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The PTL110 system’s RGB LEDs can output up to fourteen colours and various predefined animation functions.

Read more...
Smart radar sensors for rugged environments
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
With protection to IP69K and a shock-resistance of 100 G, the IO-Link devices are also suitable for rugged outdoor applications.

Read more...
Nidec stamps its credentials on hot metal ladle cranes
Nidec Control Techniques Motion Control & Drives
Columbus Stainless, a member of the Spain-based Acerinox group of companies, is the only fully integrated, technologically advanced, single-site stainless steel producer in Africa. The plant – based in ...

Read more...
Danfoss drives brewery innovation
Danfoss Motion Control & Drives
Which came first in the history of civilisation: bread-making or beer-brewing? Since the 1950s, scientists and scholars have been arguing about what really caused our early ancestors to start farming ...

Read more...
Bearings drive cost-saving in food plants
Motion Control & Drives
NSK’s Life-Lube bearing units are proving increasingly popular in the food and beverage industry and with good reason. These advanced bearings combine the corrosion-resistant properties of Silver-Lube ...

Read more...
Green Hydrogen project on high seas
Motion Control & Drives
Emerson is developing software and systems to enable safe and efficient operation of the world’s first offshore green hydrogen production process on an operational gas platform.

Read more...










