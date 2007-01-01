SAIMC: Secunda branch

March 2022 SAIMC

At its AGM, held on 20 January, the Secunda branch elected a new management team, with a particular highlight being the election of its first ever female general manager. The management team members for 2022 are:

• Lezahn Meiring (general manager).

• Gerhard Swarts (financial manager).

• Heila Theron (secretary).

• Andrew Barnes.

• Bongiwe Mbhamali.

• Iddo Japtha.

• Lizwe Sikunyana.

• Mkhanyisi Zulu.

• Wouter Raath.

During the AGM, the team and attendees reflected on a difficult and quiet 2021, with the 2021 Golf Day being the highlight. After the conclusion of the meeting, Theo Grabe from Yokogawa delivered a presentation on fibre-optic temperature measurement. A vote of appreciation goes out to Proconics Secunda for sponsoring the venue, snacks and beverages for all technical events.

On 10 February the branch had a visit from an old SAIMC friend – Gary Friend, to be precise, who shared a presentation on IS loop approvals.

All instrumentation and control-related mechanicians, technicians and engineers are welcome to attend the Secunda branch’s technology events in 2022, the planned dates for which are 10 March, 7 April and 5 May.

Technical presentations at the SAIMC Secunda branch will earn CPD points for ECSA-registered individuals, and all enquiries can be directed to the branch general manager, Lezahn Meiring, on +27 84 440 7787 .

