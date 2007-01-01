At its AGM, held on 20 January, the Secunda branch elected a new management team, with a particular highlight being the election of its first ever female general manager. The management team members for 2022 are:
• Lezahn Meiring (general manager).
• Gerhard Swarts (financial manager).
• Heila Theron (secretary).
• Andrew Barnes.
• Bongiwe Mbhamali.
• Iddo Japtha.
• Lizwe Sikunyana.
• Mkhanyisi Zulu.
• Wouter Raath.
During the AGM, the team and attendees reflected on a difficult and quiet 2021, with the 2021 Golf Day being the highlight. After the conclusion of the meeting, Theo Grabe from Yokogawa delivered a presentation on fibre-optic temperature measurement. A vote of appreciation goes out to Proconics Secunda for sponsoring the venue, snacks and beverages for all technical events.
On 10 February the branch had a visit from an old SAIMC friend – Gary Friend, to be precise, who shared a presentation on IS loop approvals.
All instrumentation and control-related mechanicians, technicians and engineers are welcome to attend the Secunda branch’s technology events in 2022, the planned dates for which are 10 March, 7 April and 5 May.
Technical presentations at the SAIMC Secunda branch will earn CPD points for ECSA-registered individuals, and all enquiries can be directed to the branch general manager, Lezahn Meiring, on +27 84 440 7787.
