SAIMC: Cape Town branch

The branch held its AGM on 27 January, which was hosted by current branch manager, Hein Ries, via a Microsoft Teams virtual meeting. Ries presented the goals and objectives for the Cape Town branch, and an online voting session was held to re-elect the standing management team, as there were no new nominations for 2022.
Ries then proceeded to give a short tutorial on how and where to obtain CPD points through the SAIMC website. In order for SAIMC members to obtain CPD points for events, they need to follow these steps:
3. Navigate to the quiz section by selecting the ‘Member Services’ drop-down menu at the top of the site, click on ‘ECSA and CPD’, then ‘CPD’ and finally ‘Quiz Time’.
4. Select a quiz and answer a short questionnaire about the presentation.
5. Once the quiz is completed, the website will email you a certificate for your CPD points. (Hint: There are multiple quizzes on the SAIMC website. The October 2021 questionnaire earned a full CPD point and is related to the Technews publications of 2021).
As mentioned above, the 2021 management team was reinstated, meaning that the 2022 SAIMC Cape Town team consists of:
• Hein Ries (branch manager).
• Jean Fourie (financial manager).
• Riaan Du Plessis.
• Samantha Wright.
• Adriaan van Wyk.
• Lyle Munro.
The branch aims to host 11 events for 2022, most of which will be held on the last Thursday of every month. It also intends to hold in-person events once the Covid-19 infection rate allows, and hopes to see members of the community at one of the events this year.
