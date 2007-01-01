Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

March 2022 SAIMC


Johan Maartens.

This year kicked off with South Africans rebelling against foreigners taking their jobs. Truck drivers were among these, saying that driving a truck is not a critical skill and therefore it should be left to South Africans.

The first question that should come up is why companies are preferring to take the risk of employing non-South Africans instead of SA citizens. Sensible people would investigate this and report on their findings, but not in South Africa – we blame the companies for not obeying the laws!

The second question that should come up (and my main reason for this letter) is, what will South African truck drivers do when trucks no longer have steering wheels? If we think this will not happen in our lifetime, we need to think again: South Africa does not build any trucks; vehicles are merely assembled locally, but these are all under the scrutiny of and built to the specifications and standards of the manufacturers. They are not building for South Africa alone, but for countries that have thriving economies and can afford, and demand, autonomous vehicles.

What I am getting at is this: new technologies like artificial intelligence and advanced automation are here to stay, whether we throw tantrums, deliver long and emotional discourses in parliament or dramatise the inequality in the news media or not. Although we have those individuals who are thriving with these new technologies, we are failing to establish a learning culture to adopt all these new technologies across our nation. We have instead managed to create a culture of entitlement without any responsibility. For these people there is a bleak future ahead indeed.

Why can South Africa not prevent automation from being dominant, or at least force it to ‘take South Africa along’ on the journey? It is because this country basically imports everything, from trains to planes to machinery to whatever else – and these manufacturers are building what the world wants and what they can sell at dollar prices.

For the protestors I have very bad news: you have not even started to see your jobs being ripped out from under you. If this is going to happen to doctors, nurses, accountants and others, what do you think is going to happen to you and your job? What is going to happen to jobs you are already earmarking for your children because you have no understanding of where the world is going?

This is a serious wake-up call for South Africans: stop throwing tantrums and start taking responsibility for your own future and the future of your kids. The government has shown that it is not capable of creating new jobs, just circulating the existing ones – and there are only so many to circulate. Many of these will not be around in another ten years’ time due to automation, inefficiencies or just because the world moved on.

South Africa’s focus should be on training and education. It is time for the salaries of the educators to be reviewed so we can attract the leaders in these new technologies to the field of education, bring the laboratories up to speed with the latest technologies, train the educators and whatever else we need to do for these institutions that will enable them to develop real products that are useful in industry. If we don’t, we will be at risk of breaking our own unemployment record and have to contend with all the associated costs.

Yours in automation,

Johan Maartens.


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
During the Durban branch’s AGM in February, the following people were appointed (with portfolios) to the management team:    • Mark Calvert – general manager. • John Owen-Ellis – secretary. • Kevin ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Cape Town branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The branch held its AGM on 27 January, which was hosted by current branch manager, Hein Ries, via a Microsoft Teams virtual meeting. Ries presented the goals and objectives for the Cape Town branch, and ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
SAIMC SAIMC
At its AGM, held on 20 January, the Secunda branch elected a new management team, with a particular highlight being the election of its first ever female general manager. The management team members for ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Didactic membership
SAIMC SAIMC
The SAIMC is attempting to get tertiary education institutions to adapt their courses in order to provide ‘products’ that the industry requires – hence the establishment of a Supplier Advisory Council, ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
SAIMC SAIMC
It is with great excitement that we are tackling 2022 while at the same time sad saying “Until we meet again” to a dear friend and trusted colleague who passed away in January this year, Steven Meyer.  ...

Read more...
Obituary: Steven James Meyer
January 1957 - January 2022
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News SAIMC
It is with deep sadness and shock that we announce the sudden death of SA Instrumentation & Control Editor, Steven Meyer. Steven joined Technews in October 2007 in the position of Deputy Editor. His ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
SAIMC SAIMC
I trust that you all had a wonderful holiday season and are rested and ready to start another year of hectic activity. For some people, the holidays are the highlight of their year, while for others, ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
During another full month, the Johannesburg team had the pleasure of hosting the branch year-end function, as well as a technology evening presented by turboTRAIN. The year-end function was a spectacular ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Cape Town branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The Cape Town branch management team would like to thank all members for their support in 2021 and wish everyone all the best for 2022. Presented by by Dhiren Naidoo, the last technical evening ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
On 3 November the branch was treated to an informative presentation, given by Dewald Smit of Festo, using Zoom as the virtual medium. He provided a well-balanced comparison of the relative advantages ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved