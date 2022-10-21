New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari

February 2022 News

Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).





The company renamed its Africa operations Zutari following its demerger from Australian partner, the Aurecon Group, in January 2020. “Since the demerger, we have re-engineered how we partner with our clients to strengthen our position in the infrastructure and engineering sector in the AME region,” says Zutari co-CEO, Teddy Daka. “With her track record in brand management and communications, we look forward to Zipporah’s contribution in building trust with our clients and employees as we continue our journey as Zutari.

Maubane is a seasoned marketing and communications executive with a successful track record in the technology, FMCG, oil and logistics sectors. She is a former marketing executive from Altron, having previously held senior positions at Coca-Cola, Sasol, BP, logistics company DPD and in the public sector. She has worked in the rest of Africa and the UK, repositioning brands in B2B and B2C markets, managing crisis communications, driving internal communications for a winning culture and building reputation and relationships with stakeholders in governments and the investor community.

Commenting on joining Zutari, she says she looks forward to working with the leadership team to build Zutari into a brand committed to co-creating engineering design solutions that provide enduring infrastructure for all: “This business has incredible depth of expertise and experience given its 90-year heritage. However, our brand is only two years old and still needs to be developed into a powerful asset. I am going to concentrate my efforts on building strong equity for the Zutari brand so that it becomes a key driver of growth for the business and leveraging marketing to add new value to our relationships with our clients.”

For more information contact Rashree Maharaj, Zutari, +27 12 427 2000 , rashree.maharaj@zutari.com, www.zutari.com





