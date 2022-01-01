Transmitter for thermocouple sensor measurements

INOR recently launched APAQ 130TC, a modern transmitter used for measurement with thermocouple sensors. The new transmitter is available in two variants: APAQ C130TC for mounting in the connection head and APAQ R130TC for mounting on a DIN-rail.
What characterises the device is simplicity. Expensive configuration tools or fixed workstations are unnecessary; a smartphone can be used to easily configure the transmitter wirelessly via NFC (near-field communication). APAQ 130TC complements the APAQ 130 transmitter family which also includes APAQ 130RTD for Pt100 and Pt1000 sensors.
In the INOR Connect app, users can easily save and share configurations with colleagues, as well as generate configuration protocols in PDF format for easy documentation.
Inductive sensors with IO-Link Turck Banner
Turck’s Banner’s new non-flush sensors set new standards with maximum accuracy and smart additional information for condition monitoring.
Hot and cold rolling mills Morton Controls
One of the major consumables in steel production is the oil in water emulsion used to spray on the mill rollers to cool, lubricate and improve the finish of the final product, as well as assist with corrosion prevention and control friction.
High-performance photoelectric sensors ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
Wenglor’s Type 2K photoelectric sensors within the PNG/smart product range have robust stainless steel 316L housings with IP69K protection.