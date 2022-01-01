Space-saving power supplies

With its new generation of ‘Uno Power’ power supplies, Phoenix Contact provides compact power supplies with a high power density. The new devices are space-saving and alignable without minimum clearances to neighbouring modules and are therefore ideal for compact control boxes.

The new devices are available in the power classes 120 W, 240 W and 480 W. They feature a power density of 500 W/dm³ and offer easy system diagnostics with their floating switch contact and ‘DC OK’ LED. With an efficiency of up to 94,6%, the power supplies are also extremely energy efficient.

The output voltage, adjustable from 24 V to 28 V d.c., ensures high flexibility and the temperature range of -25°C to +70°C is wide, meaning that outdoor installations are also possible. The device starts up reliably even at -40°C.

