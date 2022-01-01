High-performance photoelectric sensors

January 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Suitable for harsh and demanding environments, Wenglor’s Type 2K photoelectric sensors within the PNG/smart product range have robust stainless steel 316L housings with IP69K protection. This means the units can withstand aggressive cleaning agents, coolants and lubricants, as well as mechanical influences and corrosion. They can measure distances, detect objects and communicate intelligently via IO-Link.

The miniature design which can integrate into any system is available to users in six functional principles: energetic reflex sensors and reflex sensors with background suppression, universal retro-reflex sensors, retro-reflex for transparent objects, through-beam sensors and long-range laser distance sensors. A total of three light sources – red, blue and laser light – are available. With these comprehensive combination options, the right sensor can be selected for any application.

In the food and packaging industries, production facilities must be regularly cleaned with aggressive cleaning agents. Splash water, high water pressure up to 100 bar and 80°C water temperatures do not influence the 2K sensors. Mounted in a compact housing, the sensors are also suitable for applications in mechanical and plant engineering such as milling machines. They are not affected by impacts, corrosion or coolants and lubricants.

In addition, the 2K devices also impress with their well-known PNG/smart properties. A calibrated switching point and an aligned optical axis ensure precise photoelectric performance and easy integration, adjustment, and commissioning. With the laser class one – harmless to the human eye – the sensors are also suitable for moving system parts such as robot arms. The integrated IO-Link interface also enables touch-of-a-button programming. Condition monitoring and data storage makes maintenance easier and batch size one production is easy to implement.

For more information contact Anastas Schnippenkotter, ASSTech Process Electronics & Instrumentation, +27 11 708 9200 , info@asstech.co.za, www.asstech.co.za

