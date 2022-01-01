New compact capacitive sensor

Instrotech, local representative of SELET, has introduced a new series of capacitive sensors with more compact dimensions than older sensors on the market – 40 mm in total, of which 33 mm is the threaded section for the flush version and 50 mm in total, for the non-flush version. New constructive technology played a large part in the development of these products. For instance, the sensitivity adjustment is no longer via a trimmer, but uses a ‘teach’ switch located on the back of the sensor.

Key features of the new SELET sensors include:

• Metal casing with a compact 18 mm diameter.

• Dimensions of flush version: L=40 mm (thread of 33 mm).

• Dimensions of non-flush version: L=50 mm (thread of 33 mm).

• Automatic or manual teach-in mode for sensitivity calibration.

• NO or NC output, setting by teach-in.

• Cable connection L=2 m or L=200 mm with M12 pigtail connector.

• Versions: 3-cables PNP NO/NC and 4-cables NO+NC.

SELET, based in Turin, Italy, produces components for automation fields with inductive sensors that address the limitations of mechanical switches in automation. It also produces capacitive and photoelectronic sensors and rotary encoders (incremental and absolute). The company seeks to develop customer-driven products while enjoying a worldwide presence through distribution networks and direct contacts. Product information at www.bit.ly/3DI9KGj

