Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

January 2022 SAIMC


Johan Maartens.

I trust that you all had a wonderful holiday season and are rested and ready to start another year of hectic activity. For some people, the holidays are the highlight of their year, while for others, it is a time of loneliness and sadness. We wish you all a blessed year, a year in which you will find joy, peace and prosperity, both at work and in your private lives. May this year be the one that you will mark as one in which you have lived life to the full. Do not wait until ‘one day’, make this the year you have always wanted. A very brave lady who was diagnosed with cancer once said:” You cannot wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.”

I would like to thank everyone who has participated over the years to make the SAIMC what it is today, the board, the EXCO members, the branch general managers, their team members and everybody who participated in our activities. We have so many wonderful people in our organisation who spend their personal time in contributing to the community. We are blessed to have you on our team.

I would also like to thank our national and regional members. It is such a privilege to have companies like yours associated with the SAIMC. You are the leaders in our industry and having your input into our activities is invaluable. We are looking forward to your inputs again this year to lead and guide us in the right direction in our quest to make an impact when it comes to issues surrounding our industry.

As this year starts, we are getting ready to elect new members to our management teams and I urge you all to consider joining one of the teams that have worked so hard, even during the pandemic, to keep you updated with the latest news.

We are still waiting for the SAIMC Trust Fund to be registered. Once this happens, I will let you know as this will be a great milestone for us. Upskilling our people in South Africa is one of the most important things we can do, not just to enable them to find jobs or start their own businesses, but to choose wisely when they must make decisions that will influence the running of this great country.

I hope to see you all at the SAIMC’s AGM this year.

Yours in automation,

Johan Maartens.

Reminder: Technicians, technologists and engineers whose last names start with the letters A through K, you need to register with ECSA this year.


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
SAIMC SAIMC
Covid-19, vaccination and 5G are both culprits when it comes to the subject of rumours, false information and scare-mongering. I will not be talking about Covid as this is a highly controversial subject. ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The branch held its virtual technology meeting, as always, on the first Wednesday of October. Diogo Fidalgo from R. STAHL South Africa presented on the very interesting topic: HMI and camera solutions ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The branch had the good fortune of hosting two technology events this month, but due to the Covid-19 virus threat and the current lockdown situation, the management team has decided to do virtual training ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The branch hosted Kenneth McPherson from Turck Banner during the month of September, when he presented on the role that IO-Link can and probably will, play in the Industry 4.0 workplace.       Most ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
SAIMC News
Last month I elaborated on the big question: What are assessors looking for? Today I would like to talk to you about the new CPD requirements. This is especially important to companies who will apply ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The September virtual technology evening was presented by Eric Carter of turboTRAIN, entitled ‘Instrumentation fault finding’. He addressed the questions: Why is it problematic? and: What can be done ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
SAIMC SAIMC
After some scheduling problems resulting in missing a monthly technical evening, the Vaal branch hosted SICK Automation to discuss ‘Dust and gas measurement principles’. Our presenter for the evening ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The virtual branch event held in August was all about switching technology. Today, so much is being done and discussed around how to bring objects, things and yesterday’s technology into a digital ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Cape Town branch
SAIMC SAIMC
Last month’s technology evening was hosted online and presented by Jaco Markwat and Leonard Smit of Element 8. The theme ‘Where’s my data?’ related to improving communication between different organisational ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
SAIMC News
The registration process for people doing engineering work according to the Identification of Engineering Work, (IoEW) document gazetted in March, will start in earnest next year.       Surnames A through ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved