SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

Johan Maartens.

I trust that you all had a wonderful holiday season and are rested and ready to start another year of hectic activity. For some people, the holidays are the highlight of their year, while for others, it is a time of loneliness and sadness. We wish you all a blessed year, a year in which you will find joy, peace and prosperity, both at work and in your private lives. May this year be the one that you will mark as one in which you have lived life to the full. Do not wait until ‘one day’, make this the year you have always wanted. A very brave lady who was diagnosed with cancer once said:” You cannot wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.”

I would like to thank everyone who has participated over the years to make the SAIMC what it is today, the board, the EXCO members, the branch general managers, their team members and everybody who participated in our activities. We have so many wonderful people in our organisation who spend their personal time in contributing to the community. We are blessed to have you on our team.

I would also like to thank our national and regional members. It is such a privilege to have companies like yours associated with the SAIMC. You are the leaders in our industry and having your input into our activities is invaluable. We are looking forward to your inputs again this year to lead and guide us in the right direction in our quest to make an impact when it comes to issues surrounding our industry.

As this year starts, we are getting ready to elect new members to our management teams and I urge you all to consider joining one of the teams that have worked so hard, even during the pandemic, to keep you updated with the latest news.

We are still waiting for the SAIMC Trust Fund to be registered. Once this happens, I will let you know as this will be a great milestone for us. Upskilling our people in South Africa is one of the most important things we can do, not just to enable them to find jobs or start their own businesses, but to choose wisely when they must make decisions that will influence the running of this great country.

I hope to see you all at the SAIMC’s AGM this year.

Yours in automation,

Johan Maartens.

Reminder: Technicians, technologists and engineers whose last names start with the letters A through K, you need to register with ECSA this year.

