ABB moves toward zero-carbon mines

November 2021 System Integration & Control Systems Design

ABB has launched ABB Ability eMine, a portfolio of solutions that will help accelerate the move toward a zero-carbon mine. The company also unveiled the piloting of the ground-breaking ABB Ability eMine FastCharge, a fast-charging system designed to interface with all makes of electric mining haul trucks.

eMine comprises a portfolio of electrification technologies that make the all-electric mine possible when integrated with digital applications and services to monitor and optimise energy usage. It can electrify any mining equipment across hoisting, grinding, hauling and material handling. From 2022, it will include new ABB Ability eMine FastCharge, which provides high-power electric charging for haul trucks and is currently in pilot phase. It also incorporates the ABB Ability eMine Trolley System, which can reduce diesel consumption by up to 90%, significantly lowering energy costs and environmental impact.

“The global mining industry is undergoing one of the most significant and important transformations of our generation, which is to become zero carbon,” said Max Luedtke, global head, Mining at ABB. “ABB Ability eMine is an exciting milestone to help convert existing mining operations from fossil fuel energy to all-electric. Mines can become ever more energy efficient with vastly reduced levels of CO2 emissions, while at the same time staying competitive and ensuring high productivity.”

“We are celebrating 130 years in the mining industry and decades in the electrification of mining equipment,” added Mehrzad Ashnagaran, global product manager, Electrification and Composite Plant. “Today we are extending our engineering capabilities and investment into electric transport, to bring new solutions to meet the growing demand of our customers. Besides the environmental benefits, fuel price volatility, making electricity more cost competitive and legislation, are driving the move to electric-powered mines. ABB not only understands these requirements, but we can also equip the industry to meet them.”

eMine FastCharge can serve as a cornerstone of the transition to fully electrified mines across the industry. This flexible and fully automated solution is being designed for the harshest environments, can be installed anywhere and can charge any electric truck without human intervention at up to 600 kW, the highest power available on today’s market to minimise the downtime of mobile assets. Charging time will depend on the battery capacity onboard the haul truck and the operational profile, however, in many instances a suitable state of charge could be reached within 15 minutes. With eMine, ABB is extending its capabilities to the electrification of mining trucks and technologies for the full hauling process.

eMine provides integral design planning and thinking to maximise the value of electrification, helping to design the hauling process in the most optimised way with electrical solutions that match mine constraints and help meet production targets. ABB helps mine operators map their journey towards an all-electric mine from phasing out diesel to embedding a new mindset and new team skills. By fully integrating electrification and digital systems from the mine to the port, eMine further reduces overall costs and improves mine performance while significantly lowering environmental impact.

ABB draws on 130 years of experience in the mining industry and is a pioneer in the integration of electrification, automation and digitalisation in mining. eMine is underpinned by ABB Ability MineOptimize, a platform that optimises engineering in the design of the plant or mine and facilitates the transition to the digital and carbon-free mine of the future.

Features and benefits at a glance

• eMine comprises a purposeful approach, method and integrated portfolio of electrification and digital systems designed to accelerate the decarbonisation of the mining sector.

• ABB is also piloting ABB Ability eMine FastCharge, a charging system for haul trucks, offering up to 600 kW of power.

• eMine can reduce diesel consumption by up to 90% with haul trucks based on an electric trolley system.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 202 5000
Fax: +27 11 579 8441
Email: paulo.dasilva@za.abb.com
www: www.abb.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ABB South Africa


