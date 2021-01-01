Editor's Choice
Omron launches new laser sensor

November 2021 Sensors & Transducers

Omron has launched its new E3AS-HL CMOS laser sensor with industry-first sensing technology that significantly improves detection capability. Reliable detection of difficult-to-detect targets helps eliminate the need for time-consuming installation design and adjustment at equipment commissioning.

Detection using conventional reflective photoelectric sensors is affected by the target colour, material, or surface, and human experience and skills are required to design and adjust the sensor installation for each target. This issue often arises in the automotive and food industries where various targets with complex shapes and glossy surfaces are detected.

The new E3AS-HL can reliably detect targets that cannot be detected with reflective photoelectric sensors. Its industry-first sensing algorithm reaches high-speed sampling at 10 000 times per second and Omron’s unique accumulation processing increases sensitivity by amplifying the slightest amount of light bounced off the target. The technology adjusts the receiver lens position in the sensor to the micrometre level, enabling reliable detection of any target colour material and shape.

These technologies allow the E3AS-HL to reliably detect curved- and irregular-shaped glossy automotive parts and multi-coloured and glossy food and packaging. The sensor can be used where reflective photoelectric sensors were used and helps significantly reduce the time required to adjust the sensor installation position and angle, as well as the threshold values. Other key features include:

• Reliable detection of difficult objects reduces equipment design and commissioning time.

• Increased equipment design flexibility reduces design time.

• Antifouling coating on sensing surface ensures stable operation even in harsh environments.

• OLED display and teaching enable quick and easy setup.


Tel: +27 11 579 2600
Email: info_sa@omron.com
www: www.industrial.omron.co.za
Wide-beam radar sensor
October 2021, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner’s T30R series has been expanded with a wider-angle (45°×45°) beam pattern sensor to better detect curved or reflective surfaces and larger targets.

Read more...
Get full value from factory floor data with data sciences
October 2021, Omron Electronics , IT in Manufacturing
Valuable information needs to be extracted from the data and presented to the right audience, at the right time and in the right way.

Read more...
Multifunction timer sets parameters remotely
October 2021, ElectroMechanica , Sensors & Transducers
Machine builders now have the option to set timing and counting parameters on their application timers from a smartphone or tablet – without having to power the timer.

Read more...
Laser motion control sensor
October 2021, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation’s new Speetec laser motion control sensor is now available in South Africa.

Read more...
Sensors for pulp and paper applications
October 2021, Gail Norton Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Some of the toughest challenges for sensors are found in the pulp and paper industry. Here, high temperatures and a contaminated environment make it difficult for optical sensors to operate accurately ...

Read more...
Omron joins The Valuable 500
September 2021, Omron Electronics , News
The Valuable 500 aims to get leaders of multinational companies to bring about changes in business, society and the economy so that persons with disabilities can realise their true potential.

Read more...
Vision sensors from ifm automate production at Opel welding station
September 2021, ifm - South Africa , Sensors & Transducers
The O3D302 vision sensor from ifm electronic is a 3D camera with integrated image evaluation.

Read more...
Digitalisation in oil and gas applications
September 2021, SECO Process Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
In the future, digitalisation will offer great new possibilities to process automation in the oil and gas industry.

Read more...
All-in-one sensor allows quick deployment
September 2021, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner’s photoelectric Q45 family combines sensor, wireless node and battery in a single, compact unit.

Read more...
RS adds IIoT-enabled sensors
September 2021, RS Components SA , Sensors & Transducers
Over 2000 added items include the latest IIoT sensors and machine safety systems for smart manufacturing developments.

Read more...










