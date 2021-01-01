Siemens’ software for digital transformation of automotive design

Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that DENSO Corporation, a global automotive components manufacturer, has selected Siemens’ software portfolio as the technological foundation of its next-generation model-based development (MBD). By using model-based simulations, DENSO can resolve existing issues as well as investigate a broad range of design possibilities, early in the process and before physical models are built. This new process is expected to reduce time needed for product development, cut costs, increase design quality and improve competitiveness.

Siemens will be underpinning the project through a variety of services including process consulting, conducting pilot projects at the design site and establishing processes for modelling. By using the Simcenter portfolio of simulation and test applications, DENSO can continue to drive implementation of system simulation in the development process. Simcenter solutions are being deployed for use by designers who can now conduct 1D system simulation alongside analysis specialists while Teamcenter software enables seamless distribution of model data among global sites.

“Thanks to the high quality of Siemens’ software products, expertise in consulting and technical service, our three-year MBD pilot has been successful,” said Masaki Suzuoki, general manager MBD Promotion Department at DENSO Corporation. “Full scale deployment will start throughout the company in Japan and abroad and we look forward to additional support from Siemens that can help us accelerate MBD deployment across business domains.”

Once-in-a-century transformation

The automotive industry is undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation. DENSO’s long-term effort to pursue value from both the vehicle and subsystem perspectives is a strategy to enhance growth and profitability. Specific examples of programs that can lead to increased value include electrification and the implementation of advanced safety and automated driving. To achieve these goals, the company has begun the roll-out of MBD across the entire company. Research in Europe provided the opportunity for direct discussion with Siemens regarding roll-out plans for Siemens’ MBD solutions, which have a proven track record and are widely used by OEMs globally.

DENSO has been a long-term partner with Siemens for the development of Siemens’ software, including NX software. Siemens was selected for this project due to its approach to product development and the fact that its culture would be beneficial for DENSO. The two companies have been working together to develop solutions based on their aligned strategies, with DENSO submitting requests to Siemens for MBD features that are implemented as standard functions of Siemens solutions. DENSO is currently conducting a trial roll-out through a cross section of various fields, including its primary domains of thermal systems, powertrains and electrification. Implementation of these standard functions benefits all companies implementing MBD, including those within the automotive industry.

“We are honoured to collaborate with DENSO to drive next-generation MBD product development for its business transformation,” said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “We appreciate the trust of DENSO and the other global automotive companies who have chosen our software and services for digital transformation, as well as effective and profitable operations.”

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organisations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation.

