Hitachi ABB Power Grids is evolving to become Hitachi Energy

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021
Hitachi ABB Power Grids has announced that it will be evolving to become Hitachi Energy from October. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the global market leader brings a rich heritage of pioneering breakthroughs which have helped to increase access to safe, secure and reliable electricity for more than a century. These range from innovations such as long-distance commercial HVDC technology, which enables countries to efficiently transmit large amounts of power with minimum losses over thousands of kilometres while reducing carbon footprint, to providing microgrids and energy storage solutions that, combined with state-of-the-art intelligent control systems, ensure reliable distributed power availability.
Today, combating climate change is of paramount importance and one of the most urgent challenges of our times. According to the IEA’s ‘Net Zero by 2050’ report: the path to net zero emissions is narrow and staying on it requires increased investment in infrastructure, and specifically, an immediate and massive deployment of all available clean and efficient energy technologies. By 2030, the world economy is expected to be some 40% larger but consuming 7% less energy to be on track for net zero in 2050. By this time the energy sector will be dominated by renewables and electricity will account for almost 50% of the total global energy consumption – up from about 20% today. An equitable and sustainable energy transition is at the centre of this global challenge, where electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids places sustainability at the heart of its purpose: powering good for a sustainable energy future. The transition to the Hitachi Energy name reflects the rapidly evolving energy landscape and the opportunity to create economic, environmental and social value, and, with Hitachi enabling the business to position its pioneering and digital technologies to serve existing and future customers, going beyond the grid to open up opportunities in areas like sustainable mobility, smart life and data centres. By combining advanced digital solutions and services, such as Hitachi Lumada, with an energy platform that is built on unique domain expertise and experience, the business is serving customers and partners co-creating global solutions to solve the global challenge of an inclusive and equitable carbon-neutral future.
For more information contact Thembisile Dzonzi, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, +27 10 202 5841, thembisile.dzonzi@hitachi-powergrids.com, www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com
