Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Creating factories of the future

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021 IT in Manufacturing

Industry 4.0 technologies will increasingly be incorporated into the design of factories of the future. Digitalisation, intelligent automation and ‘smartisation’ will allow these factories to operate more sustainably, productively and cost-effectively.

Raymond Obermeyer, managing director of SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa, explains that Industry 4.0 includes all the opportunities for digitally networked production. It means that networked and centrally controlled machinery and components can make decentralised, independent decisions.

“Industrial production strategies have traditionally been based on central and hierarchical control entities,” he says. “Industry 4.0 technologies, including the IIoT, are changing this by allowing machines, components and workpieces to be smart with the ability to self-organise.”

Describing smartisation as the fusion of conventional physical products with cutting-edge information technology, Obermeyer points out that once things are smart and digital the possibilities are endless: “Networking and machine-to-machine communication becomes possible, as do autonomous and decentralised control mechanisms, the intelligent use of big value data streams, and even services like maintenance and monitoring.”

For Industry 4.0 technologies to work effectively, however, will require shifting the value creation process towards software engineering, the digitalisation of machines and a comprehensive decentralisation of all processes.

“For the most part, the technologies for Industry 4.0 already exist with computer-integrated manufacturing and lean production systems resulting in more efficient and more reliable systems,” adds Obermeyer. “The challenge, however, is how to network and combine these proven technologies into new autonomous systems that use data and intelligent analysis programmes to enable predictions of how technical processes can be made more reliable, efficient and even failsafe.”

Industry 4.0 technologies are nothing new to SEW-EURODRIVE. The company’s factory in Graben-Neudorf in Germany is a showcase of Industry 4.0 technologies, intelligently networking people, things, processes, services and data.

“Our Graben-Neudorf factory is part of our vision to shape the factory of tomorrow,” explains Obermeyer. “It is a factory characterised by system solutions for Industry 4.0 which intelligently link mobile robots and assistance systems, in the process supporting employees, raising productivity and implementing smart maintenance.”

Many of these same technologies, he reveals, are being implemented in SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa’s new R200 million headquarters based in Aeroton, Johannesburg. The high-tech facility is key to the company’s aim of ever more efficiently servicing customers both in South Africa and on the African continent. The company will be using these same lessons and technologies to help customers develop their own factories and manufacturing facilities of the future incorporating state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 technologies.

“In our opinion conventional industry boundaries will increasingly be blurred by the digitalisation of processes and disruptive technologies,” concludes Obermeyer. “As a result, businesses need to plan for and incorporate these technologies in order to remain competitive. Get it right and not only will businesses be more sustainable, but they will have optimised their value creation processes.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 248 7000
Fax: +27 11 248 7289
Email: jklut@sew.co.za
www: www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SEW-Eurodrive


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

How safe are our factories? Part 1: Cybersecurity for operational technology.
August 2021, Wolfpack Information Risk , IT in Manufacturing
If companies are regularly being subjected to cyber hacks overseas, isn’t it only a matter of time before someone with enough motivation, skill and resources targets us?

Read more...
HSEC Online simplifies health and safety compliance for companies
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021 , IT in Manufacturing
This automated, cloud-based solution provides a transparent, collaborative workflow platform which eliminates most of the manual complexities of health and safety document management compliance.

Read more...
Smart buildings can start today
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Schneider Electric South Africa , IT in Manufacturing
Connecting devices with software and data insights to create smart buildings can unlock tremendous value, particularly in the current economic climate.

Read more...
Smart solutions for digital transformation
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , IT in Manufacturing
Endress+Hauser fully embraces industrial digitalisation by applying new technology and communications, while leveraging its profound application expertise and know-how.

Read more...
Mitigate industrial network vulnerabilities
July 2021, RJ Connect , IT in Manufacturing
It must not be forgotten that ignoring common system vulnerabilities in today’s world could put your entire network at risk.

Read more...
Digital transformation in mining
July 2021 , IT in Manufacturing
Rapid advances in technology have disrupted industries and businesses around the world, which are now being forced to accept this new reality rather quickly because the new technologies have tremendous potential to deliver value for those who adopt them.

Read more...
Digital twins require accurate and reliable data to be effective
July 2021 , IT in Manufacturing
At the 25th ARC Industry Forum, hosted virtually, many industry experts gave their perspectives on accelerating digital transformation in the post-Covid world.

Read more...
Frequency analysis without programming requirements
July 2021, Beckhoff Automation , IT in Manufacturing
Beckhoff expands TwinCAT Analytics with easy-to-configure condition monitoring functions.

Read more...
Siemens adds AI to Simcenter
July 2021, Siemens Digital Industries , IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced the latest release of Simcenter Studio software, a web application dedicated to discovering better system architectures, faster. Simcenter Studio offers ...

Read more...
Manufacturing sustainability – the time for action is now
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021 , IT in Manufacturing
As residents of planet Earth, we all (or at least most of us) believe that those companies that fully embrace true sustainable manufacturing are the ones we want to have around in the future.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved