Digital pressure gauge with IO-Link

July 2021 Pressure Measurement & Control

Instrotech now offers Kobold’s new MAN-SC/LC intelligent digital pressure gauge with IO-Link. The unit has unique properties for displaying, monitoring and remote transmission of pressure-dependent operating processes in machines and installations. Pressure is measured by a ceramic or metal sensor and displayed via electronics with the values shown on a five-digit LCD display. The electronics module can be rotated at 90° intervals.

The MAN-LC version offers two universally configurable signal outputs and the optionally available relay board may drive up to two potential-free relays, instead of outputs. In the pressure switch design with integrated relay, the switching point and hysteresis can be set on the membrane keypad. A wide range of process connection options are available. The process connection can be axially rotated as desired, after loosening the counter nut. Other features include:

• Measuring ranges: -1 to 0 and 0 to 1600 bar.

• Process connection: stainless steel.

• Housing diameter: 80 mm.

• Accuracy class: 0,5 ±1 digit.

• Power supply: external power 24 V DC.

• 5-digit liquid crystal display with white backlight, capacitive touchpads, peak memory and selectable measuring units.

Contact Instrotech for more information on Kobold’s MAN -SC/-LC digital pressure gauge on 010 595 1831 or sales@instrotech.co.za

