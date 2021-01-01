Editor's Choice
Siemens adds AI to Simcenter

July 2021 IT in Manufacturing

Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced the latest release of Simcenter Studio software, a web application dedicated to discovering better system architectures, faster. Simcenter Studio offers a unique competitive advantage for designing products by finding the best possible system architectures in a shorter amount of time, searching through thousands of possibilities using artificial intelligence and system simulation. These results are automatically generated to meet the user’s design requirements and deliver specific systems architectures faster than ever before. This AI-based generation of system architectures is the latest addition to Simcenter software within Siemens‘ Xcelerator portfolio.

Today, engineers rely on individual expertise and known rules and only evaluate a limited number of system architecture variants before choosing the ‘right’ concept for time-sensitive projects. Simcenter Studio allows organisations to overcome these hurdles by using AI-based techniques to expand the design space and perform rapid evaluations of system concepts to identify the most promising designs earlier in the development program. This new generative engineering approach to architect complex systems has applications in various industries including automotive, aerospace and heavy machinery.

“The expansion of generative methods toward system architectures will provide a clear competitive advantage for companies that design complex systems,” said Peter Bilello, president and CEO, CIMdata. “With the introduction of this new offering, Siemens has demonstrated leadership by bringing together AI and system simulation for the conceptual stages of system design.”

The tight integration of system simulation inside computational notebooks in Simcenter Studio is unique to the market and is complemented with an automatic generation of controllers to enable realistic trade-off studies. This allows for the evaluation of the most important key performance indicators (KPIs) to be reliable and properly facilitated when making business and engineering decisions.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organisations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation.

For more information contact Jennifer Naidoo, Siemens Digital Industries, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: info.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens Digital Industries


Further reading:

Siemens makes industrial 5G router available
July 2021, Siemens Digital Industries , Industrial Wireless
Router supports future-oriented applications such as remote access via public 5G networks or the connection of mobile devices such as automated guided vehicles in industry.

Read more...
Mitigate industrial network vulnerabilities
July 2021, RJ Connect , IT in Manufacturing
It must not be forgotten that ignoring common system vulnerabilities in today’s world could put your entire network at risk.

Read more...
Digital transformation in mining
July 2021 , IT in Manufacturing
Rapid advances in technology have disrupted industries and businesses around the world, which are now being forced to accept this new reality rather quickly because the new technologies have tremendous potential to deliver value for those who adopt them.

Read more...
Digital twins require accurate and reliable data to be effective
July 2021 , IT in Manufacturing
At the 25th ARC Industry Forum, hosted virtually, many industry experts gave their perspectives on accelerating digital transformation in the post-Covid world.

Read more...
Frequency analysis without programming requirements
July 2021, Beckhoff Automation , IT in Manufacturing
Beckhoff expands TwinCAT Analytics with easy-to-configure condition monitoring functions.

Read more...
ABB technology can help make SA steel industry competitive
June 2021, ABB South Africa , IT in Manufacturing
South Africa’s steel industry needs to invest in technology like automation and data analytics if it is to improve its productivity to the point where it is globally competitive.

Read more...
Siemens and Google Cloud to co-operate on AI-based solutions in manufacturing
June 2021, Siemens Digital Industries , News
Siemens intends to integrate Google Cloud’s data cloud and artificial intelligence/machine learning technologies with its factory automation solutions to help manufacturers innovate for the future.

Read more...
Siemens expands CFD simulations
June 2021, Siemens Digital Industries , IT in Manufacturing
Siemens’ Simcenter portfolio expands capabilities for frontloading computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulation and increased productivity.

Read more...
Digital twin for refinery production
June 2021, Yokogawa South Africa , IT in Manufacturing
Within Repsol’s Industrial Business, the development of a refinery digital twin leads the digitalisation program. The digital twin maximises production while optimising energy consumption.

Read more...
Building secure networks
June 2021, RJ Connect , IT in Manufacturing
This article explores how to build resilient industrial networks and deploy cybersecurity defences in order to sustain continuous industrial operations.

Read more...










