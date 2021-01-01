Two-gas detection monitor

July 2021Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Comtest has introduced Industrial Scientific’s Tango TX2, a new two-gas monitor that increases site safety by allowing users to detect two gases with one small, reliable monitor. The Tango TX2 helps organisations reduce project shutdowns from false alarms, increases worker trust in gas monitors and minimises the time spent on monitor charging and maintenance.
With individual sensors for each gas, the Tango TX2 is one of the most accurate two-gas monitors on the market. Users can expect fewer shutdowns due to false alarms, enabling them to maximise productivity across the site, improve data quality and build worker trust in their gas monitors. A replaceable battery with a two-year runtime eliminates the need to charge the monitor. With minimal maintenance, companies can easily assign each user a TX2, which gives workers an added sense of ownership over their own safety.
“Our new Tango TX2 gives customers an option for true two-gas monitoring with dedicated sensors in the size of a personal single-gas instrument,” says Tom Henson, vice president of product management and marketing at Industrial Scientific. “In working with customers, we found a gap in the ability to monitor a second gas without adding the size and cost of a four-gas monitor, or adding the risk of false alarms typical in combination sensors. Tango TX2 allows companies to reduce risk while cutting the time and expense of device maintenance. Simple, reliable monitors increase worker safety, bringing us closer to our vision of eliminating fatalities on the job by 2050.”
The lightweight and wearable Tango TX2 is now available globally with sensors for carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulphide, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide. It carries a Guaranteed for Life warranty, ensuring teams are always protected by a simple, reliable gas monitor.
Top 10 industries under attack July 2021, Comtest
, News
Research from the 2H 2020 Netscout Threat Intelligence Report highlights the impact of Covid-19 on DDoS attack activity.
Read more...Accurate particle matter measurement June 2021, GHM Messtechnik SA
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The PMsense datalogger has particular applications in smart city applications and the monitoring of particle matter pollutants found at industrial sites.
Read more...Accurate power quality analysis June 2021, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Fluke range of three-phase power quality loggers gives users fast, easy access to the data they need to make critical power quality and energy decisions in real-time.
Read more...Comtest to represent Netscout April 2021, Comtest
, News
Comtest has announced that it now represents Netscout Systems, assuring digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance and security. Netscout’s market and technology leadership ...
Read more...Flexibility for disinfection measuring points April 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Endress+Hauser’s new modular Flowfit CYA27 flow assembly enables measurement of up to six parameters in process and drinking water.
Read more...Alkylation processes in petroleum refineries April 2021, Morton Controls
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The SensoTech LiquiSonic is an inline analytical system for determining the concentration of binary liquids directly in the production process.
Read more...A safe and easy way to check water quality March 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Ready-to-use water analysis panels from Endress+Hauser ensure water monitoring with minimum effort and maximum reliability.