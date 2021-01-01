Two-gas detection monitor

Comtest has introduced Industrial Scientific’s Tango TX2, a new two-gas monitor that increases site safety by allowing users to detect two gases with one small, reliable monitor. The Tango TX2 helps organisations reduce project shutdowns from false alarms, increases worker trust in gas monitors and minimises the time spent on monitor charging and maintenance.

With individual sensors for each gas, the Tango TX2 is one of the most accurate two-gas monitors on the market. Users can expect fewer shutdowns due to false alarms, enabling them to maximise productivity across the site, improve data quality and build worker trust in their gas monitors. A replaceable battery with a two-year runtime eliminates the need to charge the monitor. With minimal maintenance, companies can easily assign each user a TX2, which gives workers an added sense of ownership over their own safety.

“Our new Tango TX2 gives customers an option for true two-gas monitoring with dedicated sensors in the size of a personal single-gas instrument,” says Tom Henson, vice president of product management and marketing at Industrial Scientific. “In working with customers, we found a gap in the ability to monitor a second gas without adding the size and cost of a four-gas monitor, or adding the risk of false alarms typical in combination sensors. Tango TX2 allows companies to reduce risk while cutting the time and expense of device maintenance. Simple, reliable monitors increase worker safety, bringing us closer to our vision of eliminating fatalities on the job by 2050.”

The lightweight and wearable Tango TX2 is now available globally with sensors for carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulphide, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide. It carries a Guaranteed for Life warranty, ensuring teams are always protected by a simple, reliable gas monitor.

