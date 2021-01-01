Transformer for special applications

The Jumo IPC 300 is an electronic transformer with amplitude control in the performance range up to 40 kW. It was developed for the control of heating loads that previously required an additional transformer for power control.
Due to the integrated amplitude control, the mains current and the mains voltage of the Jumo IPC 300 are proportional to the required power of the heating element. The acquisition of additional compensation equipment is therefore no longer necessary.
In addition, the power converter reduces malfunctions such as flicker or harmonics so that it contributes to higher plant availability. Consistent energy demand decreases reactive power and reduces current peaks. This way, the Jumo IPC 300 lowers energy costs.
The integrated resistance limitation protects against overheating in the upper temperature range and thereby extends the service life of molybdenum disilicide heating elements. Low maintenance requirements combined with longer operating times reduce operating costs.
An external current sensor monitors residual currents and detects housing shorts in the heating elements. Heating elements with large temperature coefficients change their heat output very strongly relative to their operating temperature. The power controller of the IPC 300 detects this and compensates for such an error.
Other strengths of the Jumo transformer include easy operation, configuration and start up. The compact device has a plain text display and a keypad. By using the USB interface, the parameters can be easily transferred via the setup program. A voltage supply is not required. As a result, the Jumo IPC 300 is the right solution for mechanical and plant engineering in the process industry and furnace construction.
