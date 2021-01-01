A safe and easy way to check water quality

Ready-to-use water analysis panels from Endress+Hauser ensure water monitoring with minimum effort and maximum reliability. These complete modular solutions are suitable for all industries and perform particularly well at challenging measuring tasks. Applications are found in municipal facilities, drinking water systems and industrial plants, which all benefit from the quick installation, state-of the-art technology and intuitive operation.

Reliable quality checks with customised analysis panels

Anyone tasked with providing clean water as cost-effectively as possible will know that this is not an easy job, due in part to the need for consistent, end-to-end verification of water quality. This is why several different measuring points are necessary to monitor critical parameters. In addition to the high costs, a considerable amount of work and a great deal of expertise are involved in terms of the correct installation and supervision of the different measuring points.

This challenging objective can be easily achieved with a water analysis panel that is precisely tailored to the individual measuring requirements in the plant, and is equipped with all the relevant measuring parameters. Endress+Hauser supplies such panels with short lead times. They are fitted with state-of-the-art devices and are optimally designed and easy to operate and maintain. Operators can thus save valuable working time, while at the same time, these solutions take up very little space in the plant.

Endress+Hauser use a unique, modular system for the design, which enables customers to access support quickly: from concept development through to implementation and commissioning. This means that plant operators are always on the safe side, particularly in terms of costs. What’s more, through its global support network, Endress+Hauser is a reliable partner throughout the entire solution lifecycle.

When plant operators receive their water analysis panel, it is ready to use and includes all components from sample preparation to the transfer of data to higher-level systems. This allows seamless integration into existing communication networks, such as Profibus DP, Modbus TCP/IP, as well as remote monitoring via web server and a cloud connection. It is simply a matter of connecting the panel and being ready to go.

Master challenges easily

The compact and clear arrangement of all measuring equipment on a single panel makes it easy to operate. The user-friendly Memosens and Liquiline platform, on which all panels are based, requires significantly less specialised knowledge on the part of personnel, as do the sensor diagnostic functions that are enabled by integrated Heartbeat Technology. This enables status-oriented maintenance and easy inspection of the entire measuring point. With these water analysis panels, plant operators are also well equipped to cope with increasing requirements. That is because the panels can be easily extended to include, for example, measuring parameters such as phosphate and nitrate, as well as total chlorine, free chlorine and bromine.

