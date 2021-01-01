Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Print this page printer friendly version

A safe and easy way to check water quality

March 2021 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Ready-to-use water analysis panels from Endress+Hauser ensure water monitoring with minimum effort and maximum reliability. These complete modular solutions are suitable for all industries and perform particularly well at challenging measuring tasks. Applications are found in municipal facilities, drinking water systems and industrial plants, which all benefit from the quick installation, state-of the-art technology and intuitive operation.

Reliable quality checks with customised analysis panels

Anyone tasked with providing clean water as cost-effectively as possible will know that this is not an easy job, due in part to the need for consistent, end-to-end verification of water quality. This is why several different measuring points are necessary to monitor critical parameters. In addition to the high costs, a considerable amount of work and a great deal of expertise are involved in terms of the correct installation and supervision of the different measuring points.

This challenging objective can be easily achieved with a water analysis panel that is precisely tailored to the individual measuring requirements in the plant, and is equipped with all the relevant measuring parameters. Endress+Hauser supplies such panels with short lead times. They are fitted with state-of-the-art devices and are optimally designed and easy to operate and maintain. Operators can thus save valuable working time, while at the same time, these solutions take up very little space in the plant.

Endress+Hauser use a unique, modular system for the design, which enables customers to access support quickly: from concept development through to implementation and commissioning. This means that plant operators are always on the safe side, particularly in terms of costs. What’s more, through its global support network, Endress+Hauser is a reliable partner throughout the entire solution lifecycle.

When plant operators receive their water analysis panel, it is ready to use and includes all components from sample preparation to the transfer of data to higher-level systems. This allows seamless integration into existing communication networks, such as Profibus DP, Modbus TCP/IP, as well as remote monitoring via web server and a cloud connection. It is simply a matter of connecting the panel and being ready to go.

Master challenges easily

The compact and clear arrangement of all measuring equipment on a single panel makes it easy to operate. The user-friendly Memosens and Liquiline platform, on which all panels are based, requires significantly less specialised knowledge on the part of personnel, as do the sensor diagnostic functions that are enabled by integrated Heartbeat Technology. This enables status-oriented maintenance and easy inspection of the entire measuring point. With these water analysis panels, plant operators are also well equipped to cope with increasing requirements. That is because the panels can be easily extended to include, for example, measuring parameters such as phosphate and nitrate, as well as total chlorine, free chlorine and bromine.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 262 8000
Fax: +27 11 262 8062
Email: info.za.sc@endress.com
www: www.endress.com
Articles: More information and articles about Endress+Hauser South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Eye-openers for the process industry
January 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
For a long time, Industry 4.0 was little more than a vision. Now, the benefits of digital services are becoming apparent in real environments.

Read more...
Moisture sensors for all applications
February 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Sensors & Transducers
The IMKO probe portfolio from Endress+Hauser presents a new generation of moisture sensors, suitable for use in a variety of industries.

Read more...
Endress+Hauser makes instrument selection easier on endress.com
February 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
With the introduction of the new FLEX product segmentation structure, integration of the global E-direct portal into the website and further optimisation of the e-commerce area on endress.com, finding and ordering the right products online will be even faster and easier for customers.

Read more...
Proline t-mass F/I 300/500 from Endress+Hauser
February 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Flow Measurement & Control
The reliable and versatile all-rounder for pure gases and gas mixtures features alarm functions as well as bidirectional measurement and reverse flow detection.

Read more...
Endress+Hauser establishes Internet security standards
February 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
The cryptography working group within the IETF standards organisation (Internet Engineering Task Force) has chosen the Endress+Hauser-developed CPace protocol as a recommended method for use in Internet standards.

Read more...
Optimising DeNOx plants with the in-situ gas analyser
February 2021, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
SICK Automation’s innovative new GM32 in-situ gas analyser helps reduce emissions in DeNOx plants.

Read more...
Legrand’s Netatmo smart weather stations
November 2020, Legrand , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Legrand’s Netatmo smart home weather stations are an easy and efficient way to understand and monitor a home’s indoor and outdoor environment.

Read more...
Endress+Hauser invites you to its virtual trade fair booth
January 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
Endress+Hauser is breaking new ground by bringing customers closer to its products, solutions and services in a flexible and informative way through a virtual exhibition booth.

Read more...
Safe and reliable steel production
January 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Improve the safety of your steel production with Endress+Hauser’s dependable measurement and software solutions.

Read more...
The challenges of online trace measurement
November 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The power industry has extremely high expectations in terms of measuring sensitivity, particularly with regard to the key parameter silica.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved