New Kinetix integrated motion drives

February 2021 Motion Control & Drives

In continued efforts to enable flexible manufacturing for its customers, Rockwell Automation’s motion business has expanded its Kinetix line of servo drives with intelligent and scalable solutions. The new Allen-Bradley Kinetix 5300 servo drive is a fully integrated, CIP motion solution for global machine builders designing market-competitive machines that are looking to increase performance and leverage a single design environment for control and motion. When paired with the new TLP motors, customers get the competitiveness of a coordinated platform as they extend the power of the connected enterprise into simple machines, an approach that positions Rockwell Automation to accelerate growth in emerging markets throughout Asia and mature markets in Europe. The new product line, combined with the rest of the Kinetix family, provides a complete range of servo drive offerings from Rockwell Automation for everything from small, standalone machines to large, complex systems.

The Kinetix 5300 servo drives are designed for diverse machine applications such as electronics assembly, packaging and converting, printing and web (CPW). The new drives also feature capabilities that can help simplify machine design and optimize performance throughout the machine lifecycle. Like other Kinetix integrated motion drives, Kinetix 5300 leverages Studio 5000 as a single design environment. Using a single family of servo drives allows machine builders to program all their drives in this one design environment and reuse code across drives, streamlining the design and commissioning process. Kinetix 5300 native integration with Logix control enables smart tuning capabilities that adjust for changes in inertia and resonances automatically, helping to optimise machine performance and simplify machine maintenance over time.

“Our expanded portfolio provides machine builders with a complete family of scalable servo drives for many diverse applications, from standalone machines to larger complex systems with networked safety,” said Bill Kegley, director, Motion Control, at Rockwell Automation. “Now with the addition of the Kinetix 5300 to our family of servo drives, we are in a position to deliver truly scalable and intelligent motion solutions that help our customers achieve productivity and sustainability for a wider range of applications.”

