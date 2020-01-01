Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

New Kinetix integrated motion drives

February 2021 Motion Control & Drives

In continued efforts to enable flexible manufacturing for its customers, Rockwell Automation’s motion business has expanded its Kinetix line of servo drives with intelligent and scalable solutions. The new Allen-Bradley Kinetix 5300 servo drive is a fully integrated, CIP motion solution for global machine builders designing market-competitive machines that are looking to increase performance and leverage a single design environment for control and motion. When paired with the new TLP motors, customers get the competitiveness of a coordinated platform as they extend the power of the connected enterprise into simple machines, an approach that positions Rockwell Automation to accelerate growth in emerging markets throughout Asia and mature markets in Europe. The new product line, combined with the rest of the Kinetix family, provides a complete range of servo drive offerings from Rockwell Automation for everything from small, standalone machines to large, complex systems.

The Kinetix 5300 servo drives are designed for diverse machine applications such as electronics assembly, packaging and converting, printing and web (CPW). The new drives also feature capabilities that can help simplify machine design and optimize performance throughout the machine lifecycle. Like other Kinetix integrated motion drives, Kinetix 5300 leverages Studio 5000 as a single design environment. Using a single family of servo drives allows machine builders to program all their drives in this one design environment and reuse code across drives, streamlining the design and commissioning process. Kinetix 5300 native integration with Logix control enables smart tuning capabilities that adjust for changes in inertia and resonances automatically, helping to optimise machine performance and simplify machine maintenance over time.

“Our expanded portfolio provides machine builders with a complete family of scalable servo drives for many diverse applications, from standalone machines to larger complex systems with networked safety,” said Bill Kegley, director, Motion Control, at Rockwell Automation. “Now with the addition of the Kinetix 5300 to our family of servo drives, we are in a position to deliver truly scalable and intelligent motion solutions that help our customers achieve productivity and sustainability for a wider range of applications.”

For more information contact Michelle Junius, Rockwell Automation, +27 11 654 9700, mjunius@rockwellautomation.com, www.rockwellautomation.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 654 9700
Fax: +27 11 654 9702
Email: mjunius@rockwellautomation.com
www: www.rockwellautomation.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rockwell Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Parker’s SCFF couplings avoid loss of fluid and help protect the environment
January 2021, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa , Motion Control & Drives
These couplings offer users a number of benefits ranging from low-leakage decoupling to the avoidance of air entrapment during coupling.

Read more...
BMG efficiency in cooling towers
January 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Motion Control & Drives
New to the Hansen range of gear units for dry and wet cooling towers is the recently launched M5CT range of right-angle vertical gearboxes, which have been further developed for cooling technology.

Read more...
Drive configuration made easy
November 2020, Nidec Control Techniques , Motion Control & Drives
Nidec Control Techniques prides itself on offering free software for commissioning, optimising and monitoring drive/system performance.

Read more...
Rockwell Automation and Microsoft expand partnership
November 2020, Rockwell Automation , News
Partnership aims to empower manufacturers with agility, intelligence, and scale to deliver digital transformation initiatives, from the cloud to the edge.

Read more...
Sinumerik One Dynamics for motion control
November 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , Motion Control & Drives
Siemens has launched three powerful technology packages exclusively for the CNC Sinumerik One.

Read more...
Heavy-duty wedge belts
November 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Motion Control & Drives
Fenner Quattro Plus Twin Wrap wedge belts transmit 30% more power than conventional belts.

Read more...
30 years of linear motion technology
November 2020 , Motion Control & Drives
This year, factory automation specialist Bosch Rexroth celebrates 30 years of linear motion technology and innovation.

Read more...
Cooling VSDs with inertial spin filters
November 2020, RTS Africa Technologies , Motion Control & Drives
RTS inertial spin filter units are compact and easy to install and RTS Africa offers full service from conceptual design to ongoing support as required.

Read more...
Omron launches HD-1500 mobile robot
November 2020, Omron Electronics , Motion Control & Drives
Industry-leading HD-1500 expands the possibilities for autonomous material transport.

Read more...
BMG installs Danfoss VSDs to improve energy efficiency on farms
November 2020, Danfoss , Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Boer Slim/Smart Farming agricultural team works closely with farmers, assisting them with the selection and operation of new electromechanical systems.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved