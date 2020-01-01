Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Fieldbus & Industrial Networking



Print this page printer friendly version

Gateway for industrial automation

November 2020 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Sensor specialist company SICK recently announced its new SIG200 Profinet Sensor Integration Gateway. The product is the first of a new line of gateways created to work as both IO-Link masters and small distributed control systems, simultaneously. The SIG200 is designed to facilitate the configuration of localised sensor applications, while also providing high-speed, cloud-based capabilities for the sensors to share status, parameter and diagnostics data.

As the focus of the SICK SIG200 is to simplify sensor application tasks, the gateway utilises binary switching signals or measured values from IO-Link sensors and actuators, without the need for additional control components. Concurrently, diagnostics, process parameters and status information from IO-Link devices can be accessed both at the machine and company level, using MES, ERP, and cloud-based software.

The system’s four master ports allow IO-Link sensor and actuator connections, but its data integration capabilities extend to standard binary sensors with SICK’s SIG100 sensor hub. Using the hub, engineers will be able to bundle together, with up to 12 standard I/Os in a single IO-Link data packet, while communicating to machine controllers and cloud-based systems.

The device uses SICK’s SOPAS engineering tool software as a user interface, accessible with a PC via standard M8 USB, Ethernet or web browser. In order to allow engineers to monitor the sensors connected to the device, the SICK SIG200 comes with a software user interface: SICK’s SOPAS Engineering Tool. To simplify the configuration process, it has an embedded IODD interpreter, allowing the user to configure and connect IO-Link devices, by uploading the IODD files. The SIG200 can then work with any third-party products, as parameterisation of connected devices, and device replacement are possible when sharing the IODD file.

Simplifying processes for engineers

Clearly, the SIG200 makes it quick and easy for engineers to create and run distributed sensor applications, even independently of the PLC. “This new product offers all the Industry 4.0 benefits of setting up a system by using an IO-Link master, PLC and sensors,” said David Hannaby, SICK’s UK product manager for presence detection.

Hannaby further explained that this opens a second route, where engineers can bypass the PLC and create their own data gathering system, linking straight to the cloud. The SOPAS logic editor’s drag-and-drop function enables visualisation of the entire connected sensor, actuator signals and measured values, without the need for software knowledge. “It saves a huge amount of programming time, effort and cost,” he added, “allowing process control functions to be configured and set to operate autonomously, without the need for the PLC, additionally reducing the communication load in the fieldbus.”

The SIG200 is available with the ProfiNet Ethernet fieldbus protocol, and additional fieldbus versions of the gateway will follow in the future. The company is also offering an IO-Link master Starter Kit, containing everything needed to set up an application.

For more information contact Grant Joyce, SICK Automation Southern Africa, +27 10 060 0558, grant.joyce@sickautomation.co.za, www.sickautomation.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 060 0550
Fax: +27 86 598 7915
Email: info@sickautomation.co.za
www: www.sickautomation.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SICK Automation Southern Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Using existing cabling to create a new industrial LAN
November 2020, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Omniflex’s Conet technology allows businesses to repurpose existing cabling to create a new industrial local area network.

Read more...
Edge controller provides high availability
November 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Emerson’s industrial edge controllers offer connectivity to various I/O on a proven industrial network that provides deterministic data and automatic switchover for continuous operations.

Read more...
Safe operation of CNG stations
October 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Flow Measurement & Control
The Flowsic500 compact ultrasonic gas meter enables extremely accurate natural gas distribution measurement.

Read more...
Sensor for efficient pneumatic performance
October 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation’s FTMg flow sensor detects pneumatic system leakages well before pressure loss causes machine failure. It is engineered to output up to eight process parameters.

Read more...
Prevent backward driving accidents
September 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Sensors & Transducers
To prevent collisions and improve worker safety, Cologne-based sugar producer Pfeifer & Langen selected SICK Automation’s Visionary-B CV 3D driver assistance system for use at its reloading point.

Read more...
IO-Link starter kit
August 2020, Turck Banner , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Turck now offers a compact starter kit for users wishing to discover the benefits of the IO-Link digital communication protocol. The IO-Link devices contained in the box enable interested users to set ...

Read more...
Profinet gateway integrates device data
August 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Pepperl+Fuchs has launched the new LB Profinet gateway, delivering not only conventional Profinet functionality but also full access to all connected HART devices. In practical terms, this will give users ...

Read more...
Safe operation of CNG stations
August 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Flow Measurement & Control
SICK’s Flowsic500 gas meter, used in State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic’s (SOCAR) transfer and measurement stations, has shown to meet stringent compressed natural gas (CNG) production protocols. ...

Read more...
Ethernet safety I/O modules in IP67
August 2020, Turck Banner , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Turck has expanded its portfolio of safety I/O components with the TBPN and TBIP block I/O modules for Profisafe and CIP Safety respectively. The robust IP67 modules provide safety input and output signals ...

Read more...
IO-Link in manufacturing
August 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
IO-Link is the youngest member in the portfolio of Endress+Hauser devices and brings digitalisation to basic instruments. The technology helps save on cabling and integration time, as well as expanding the amount of available I/O.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved