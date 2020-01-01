Edge controller provides high availability

A consulting company specialising in emergency standby power control systems, load management control systems and monitoring solutions offers a host of technical services to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), engineering firms, and end users that require quick, responsive engineering services of critical power systems. The company’s target market includes data centres, hospitals and municipalities that need to upgrade ageing emergency power systems or need to expand existing systems to facilitate growth. Today, these end-user customers face increasing critical power demand within the same space, which requires additional generators, switchgear and control systems. Oftentimes, the existing systems contain obsolete controls, or controls that do not afford expansion capabilities.
One of the consulting firm’s customers was a large government agency that sought to improve its system reliability in its data centre by installing redundancy in the master control system. The agency had disparate standalone systems with multiple points of failure, which did not provide the level of reliability or security needed. The agency turned to the consulting firm’s industry and technical expertise to help implement a new solution with the latest technologies.
The consulting company selected Emerson and installed a new redundancy solution for the agency using PACSystemsTM RX3i redundant edge controllers. These industrial edge controllers offer connectivity to various I/O on a proven industrial network that provides deterministic data and automatic switchover for continuous operations.
The new redundancy solution operates as a single system to the overall operations, eliminating the complex preparations usually needed to synchronise data between other applications and external systems. It also features remote I/O to support redundant Ethernet LANs and a wide variety of network modules.
Having removed the multiple points of failure that were present before, the agency has now increased system integrity, reliability and security with the new solution. In addition, the PACSystems RX3i edge controller’s open and flexible architecture enabled the consulting firm to leverage the agency’s existing technology equipment, saving significant time and money.
Using existing cabling to create a new industrial LAN November 2020, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
, Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Omniflex’s Conet technology allows businesses to repurpose existing cabling to create a new industrial local area network.
Read more...Gateway for industrial automation November 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Sensor specialist company SICK recently announced its new SIG200 Profinet Sensor Integration Gateway. The product is the first of a new line of gateways created to work as both IO-Link masters and small ...
Read more...Emerson to acquire Progea Group November 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, News
Acquisition complements Emerson’s portfolio and helps customers in discrete and hybrid end markets to accelerate digital transformation.
Read more...Predictive analytics for artificial lifts October 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, IT in Manufacturing
Machine learning and artificial intelligence applications in artificial lift systems have seen a growth in importance recently and are no longer a nice to have, but essential tools for well optimisation.
Read more...Predictive analytics for artificial lifts September 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, IT in Manufacturing
Machine learning and artificial intelligence applications in artificial lift systems have seen a growth in importance recently and are no longer a nice to have, but essential tools for well optimisation.
Read more...Wireless vibration monitor September 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Industrial Wireless
Emerson’s AMS Wireless Vibration Monitor makes it possible to monitor motors, pumps, fans and other critical plant equipment to reduce downtime and achieve more reliable operations.
Read more...IO-Link starter kit August 2020, Turck Banner
, Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Turck now offers a compact starter kit for users wishing to discover the benefits of the IO-Link digital communication protocol. The IO-Link devices contained in the box enable interested users to set ...
Read more...Profinet gateway integrates device data August 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs
, Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Pepperl+Fuchs has launched the new LB Profinet gateway, delivering not only conventional Profinet functionality but also full access to all connected HART devices. In practical terms, this will give users ...
Read more...Ethernet safety I/O modules in IP67 August 2020, Turck Banner
, Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Turck has expanded its portfolio of safety I/O components with the TBPN and TBIP block I/O modules for Profisafe and CIP Safety respectively. The robust IP67 modules provide safety input and output signals ...