ABB supports launch of engineering scholarship program for Africa

November 2020 News

ABB is proud to announce its support of the inaugural Ashesi-ETH Master’s in Engineering Programme in partnership with two world-leading universities for technology and the natural sciences, namely ETH Zurich and Ashesi University Accra.

Curated by ETH Zurich and Ashesi Accra and in close collaboration with leading global technology Swiss multinational companies ABB, Barry Callebaut, Bühler, LafargeHolcim and Nestlé, this programme for highly talented engineering students aims to ensure that graduates effectively contribute towards economic development across Africa through the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive and sustainable future.

Once all upcoming milestones have been achieved, this first-of-its-kind Master’s programme is set to begin in August 2021 or as soon as possible thereafter. It will be facilitated by Ashesi University, while the education and lecture programme will be driven by both Ashesi University and ETH Zurich. This collaborative approach is designed to support capacity building through the development and strengthening of skills, processes and resources required to drive the success of the programme, establish its sustainability beyond this initial collaboration and foster knowledge transfer between the two institutions.

“ABB is excited to be part of such an impactful initiative that aims to bridge the gap between higher education and the reality of working in industry,” said Carolina Granat, head of people development at ABB. “At ABB, we remain committed to educating and training highly skilled leaders and entrepreneurs who can accelerate economic and social development by applying global innovations to solve complex problems in Africa.”

ABB’s contribution to this programme continues the company’s longstanding support for education in communities across the world, from providing mobile science laboratories for underprivileged students in India and mentoring young engineers in Hungary to Instituto ABB’s 20+ years educating children from the favelas of São Paulo.

The programme is targeted at undergraduate students with an engineering background across any country in Africa. Intake is limited to 25 to 30 students, with the best candidates identified using an assessment process that considers knowledge, skills, motivation and leadership potential. Parallel to the assessment process, the scholarships will be awarded purely based on academic merit. Students admitted to the programme will receive financial support in the form of a scholarship covering living expenses and tuition fees. The curriculum will focus on mechatronics engineering, with close attention to the disciplines of design, optimisation, control and management of manufacturing processes, machines and systems.

For more information contact ABB South Africa, +27 10 202 6001, paulo.dasilva@za.abb.com, www.abb.com/za


