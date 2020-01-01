Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Fieldbus & Industrial Networking



Print this page printer friendly version

Using existing cabling to create a new industrial LAN

November 2020 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

You wouldn’t build a new railway or motorway every time you needed to travel somewhere, so why install new cable? After all, you’ve probably already got spare cores in your existing multi-core cable network or, better yet, an old telephone network that’s lying unused? In this article, Gary Bradshaw, director at network specialist Omniflex, explains how the company’s Conet technology allows businesses to repurpose existing cabling to create a new industrial local area network (LAN).

Token passing, peer-to-peer network? Check. High system redundancy? Check. Ten-kilometre transmission distance? Check. Data integrity and security? Check. Low latency? Check. These aren’t features you would typically think of when you essentially repurpose existing infrastructure to create a new, high-performance industrial network. But then again, it’s more profitable for most suppliers to sell you a new network.

But that’s not the way to think about it. In an age where we must consider the circular economy, when we must consider costs and reduce wasted resources, it’s about elegant engineering. It’s about using what you already have to deliver performance that’s equal to, or even better than, a bespoke new system.

This is exactly what Omniflex has done with Conet, a true token-passing peer-to-peer LAN. Conet was developed and launched in 1981 in response to a need from plant operators who wished to bring field data back to the control room or supervisor’s office in the most cost-effective way. One of the most important features of Conet is its ability to operate on low-cost cabling which, in many instances, is already available as a free pair in an existing multi-core power or telephone cable.

Inspired by the mining industry

This type of network design was inspired by the requirements of the mining industry where the nature of the job requires a reliable network to run from the surface to the underground levels in the mine, often with the power cables.

This is also the case for nuclear sites, where new cable installation, soil excavation and building work must adhere to strict construction rules specific to the nuclear industry. In these sites especially, it’s not just cheaper, but also operationally beneficial to make use of the existing cable infrastructure on site.

The benefits of Conet

So, what are the major uses for a system like Conet? There are two key benefits: multi-drop telemetry and data acquisition. The first means that Conet can be used to transmit digital and analog signals from one or many nodes without a central host computer. The second means that multiple host computers can connect to the network to communicate with field devices such as PLCs, RTUs and other digital equipment.

Despite this capability, at its heart Conet is still based on the ISO OSI 7-layer model, so it meets networking standards the world over. It’s on top of this foundation that Omniflex’s engineers have built high-performance features that make Conet a resilient technology. This includes a robust token-passing protocol, allowing users to add or remove up to 127 nodes on the network without reprogramming it.

It’s also a deterministic network, making it ideal for real-time applications where low data-loss rates and low jitter are required. Here, the throughput and access times are recorded between 0-100 milliseconds. The system also offers high data integrity and electrical noise suppression; each node is transformer isolated to block voltage fluctuations.

This is combined with a 16-bit cyclic redundancy checksum (CRC), automatic error detection and retransmission. The result? Conet can be used to securely transmit data over a distance of 10 km in noisy electrical environments with an extremely high degree of integrity.

What’s more, Conet will work regardless of your existing cabling setup because it’s not reliant on any particular topology. In fact, it can work in any configuration, from bus and star networks to redundant-link and ring topologies.

This versatility means that Conet can be used to link up any combination of supported hardware and software for data acquisition and control purposes, as well as critical event monitoring and remote field devices, for example in utility metering applications.

Whatever the application, using your existing cabling to build a high-performance, secure, low-cost local area network is now a viable prospect for many businesses.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 207 7466
Fax: +27 31 208 2058
Email: sales@omniflex.com
www: www.omniflex.com
Articles: More information and articles about Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Gateway for industrial automation
November 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Sensor specialist company SICK recently announced its new SIG200 Profinet Sensor Integration Gateway. The product is the first of a new line of gateways created to work as both IO-Link masters and small ...

Read more...
Novel sensor detects oversized ore
November 2020, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Sensors & Transducers
Advanced sensors estimate the size of rocks in truck trays in real time.

Read more...
Edge controller provides high availability
November 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Emerson’s industrial edge controllers offer connectivity to various I/O on a proven industrial network that provides deterministic data and automatic switchover for continuous operations.

Read more...
Omniflex enables mine water quality
October 2020, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Water licences carry a ‘Burden of Proof’ that the licence holder will not harm the environment or the water system through its activities. This covers the use of water from the system and the responsible ...

Read more...
Pump control at a distance
September 2020, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Industrial Wireless
The ability to control a pump remotely over distance and without using wires is simple using Omniflex Teleterm Radio RTUs over a licence free band, avoiding administration of radio frequency band use. ...

Read more...
IO-Link starter kit
August 2020, Turck Banner , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Turck now offers a compact starter kit for users wishing to discover the benefits of the IO-Link digital communication protocol. The IO-Link devices contained in the box enable interested users to set ...

Read more...
Profinet gateway integrates device data
August 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Pepperl+Fuchs has launched the new LB Profinet gateway, delivering not only conventional Profinet functionality but also full access to all connected HART devices. In practical terms, this will give users ...

Read more...
Ethernet safety I/O modules in IP67
August 2020, Turck Banner , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Turck has expanded its portfolio of safety I/O components with the TBPN and TBIP block I/O modules for Profisafe and CIP Safety respectively. The robust IP67 modules provide safety input and output signals ...

Read more...
IO-Link in manufacturing
August 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
IO-Link is the youngest member in the portfolio of Endress+Hauser devices and brings digitalisation to basic instruments. The technology helps save on cabling and integration time, as well as expanding the amount of available I/O.

Read more...
Integration gateway for industrial automation
June 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Sensor specialist company SICK recently announced its new SIG200 Profinet Sensor Integration Gateway. The product is the first of a new line of gateways created to work as both IO-Link masters and small ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved