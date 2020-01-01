Editor's Choice
Danfoss debuts Alsense

November 2020 IT in Manufacturing

Danfoss has updated and enhanced its service offering to create a more sustainable, scalable and secure cloud-based portal for managing food retail operations. Previously known as Danfoss Enterprise Services (DES), Alsense is optimised to provide new levels of efficiency. Food retailers can reduce their net energy consumption by up to 30% with Alsense, saving money and reducing food waste.

“We’re excited to offer a modern interface and powerful cloud capabilities to our food retail service customers,” said Thomas Kolster, head of service innovation at Danfoss Cooling. “The added benefits can make it significantly easier to track asset performance, respond to alarms and reduce energy consumption, thus lowering overall operational costs and extending asset lifetime. This is an ideal cloud solution for those looking to keep day-to-day operations efficient and cost-effective.”

Increased efficiency and streamlined performance

All services are integrated into one hub, offering a seamless user experience and added functionalities. Some of these include:

• Actionable insights – rather than cluttered dashboards, Alsense delivers relevant, easy-to-digest insights. This allows customers to take corrective actions faster, significantly reducing food and energy waste.

• Increased security and availability – Alsense allows for easy expansion to different regions, with higher serviceability and a new VPN structure for added security.

• Improved performance and stability – the new service platform on Microsoft Azure provides smoother service operation, faster reaction to alarms, reduced nuisance alarms and higher asset uptime.

• Dynamic feature roadmap – features will be updated and introduced every two weeks. This provides customers with continued enhancements based on real-time feedback.

• Responsive portal – whether on a mobile device, tablet or desktop, users will experience a seamless, responsive portal. This increases ease of use and accessibility to necessary information at a desk or on the go.

Trusted partnership

With the updated Alsense platform, customers can depend on the combined expertise of two notable enterprises. Danfoss brings more than 80 years of engineering and mechanical experience to its cloud-based services enabled by the new platform powered by Microsoft Azure. Microsoft has the trusted security, scalability and sustainability that customers have come to expect in their digital tools.

For more information contact Lynne McCarthy, Danfoss, +27 11 785 7628, mccarthyl@danfoss.com, www.danfoss.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 785 7600
Fax: +27 11 803 8244
Email: ccs-za@danfoss.com
www: www.danfoss.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Danfoss


