The August virtual technology evening was hosted by Eric Carter of turboTRAIN on the subject ‘Instrumentation fault finding: why it is problematic and what can be done about it’.
During the presentation Eric outlined some of the knowledge deficiencies prevalent amongst instrumentation staff, especially the younger ones. He highlighted how these gaps can range from Ohm’s Law, through to understanding of thermocouples, lack of measuring ability, especially when it comes to current, through to ignorance regarding output devices.
He went on to highlight how staff need to be able to grasp the bigger picture; how to dive into the details from there and how training, including the use of graphic illustrations in the form of posters, can help to rectify the problems.
From there, he discussed the need to develop people, and to get the most from their capabilities. He also delved into the need for greater communication with the HR department, particularly when it comes to recruitment.
At the start of his presentation, Eric stressed that it would be about conventional I/O, but that a future presentation could do something similar with fieldbus devices. Of course, this could be extended to control systems and loop understanding. Hopefully, this will also spark some thought about the training systems we put in place for our people.
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch August 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
Robert Wright of RJConnect discussed cyber security with the SAIMC members at the technology evening on 8 July. In this period, when so many people are working remotely and have meetings online, just ...
Read more...SAIMC: Vaal branch August 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
At the technology evening on Wednesday 1 July, Rob Burns from Pepperl+Fuchs presented on Ethernet Advanced Physical Layer (APL) and the concepts and implications for the IIoT, collaboration, applications ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO August 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
I read an article the other day titled “COVID-19 is accelerating 4IR – but SA may not be ready”. It refers to the fact that as one of the most unequal societies in the world, South Africa needs to facilitate ...
Read more...SAIMC: Cape Town branch August 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The last technology evening was held on the theme: “How secure is your Industrial Network?” The branch thanks presenter Rob Wright and RJ Connect for hosting this successful event. Rob is the managing ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch July 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
Technology can be a wonderful thing. We have resources that allow us to talk face to face with people thousands of kilometres away. We have the ability to order equipment, furniture, food, or clothing ...
Read more...SAIMC: Vaal branch July 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The branch held an online technical evening on 3 June, which was presented by SICK Automation. Our presenter, Dustin Naicker, has more than 9 years’ experience in analytical instrumentation and analysers. ...
Read more...SAIMC: Cape Town branch July 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
Technology evenings: Out with the new, in with the old… or not?
With the lockdown slowly lifting and life stabilising into a new normal, we at the branch are grateful that another technology event ...