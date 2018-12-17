Editor's Choice
Endress +Hauser recognised as leader in liquid analysis

August 2020 News

Based on its recent analysis of the global liquid analyser market, the market research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan honored Endress+Hauser as the 2020 Global Company of the Year. The Group impressed the jury with its robust product line, customer-oriented approach and industry-leading knowledge of liquid analysis.

The global Company of the Year Award recognises a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration. “Customer-oriented innovation is the base of our success strategy,” said Dr Manfred Jagiella, managing director of Endress+Hauser Liquid Analysis. As a member of the Group’s executive board, he is responsible for the analytical business.

Cutting-edge sensor technology

Endress+Hauser became a forerunner in the digital instrumentation and solutions market with the introduction of Memosens sensors in 2004. The company’s technology redefines the concept of liquid analysis as it converts the measured value to a digital signal and transfers it to the transmitter without contact. “Endress+Hauser is developing the next generation of Memosens technology with additional diagnostics and functionality,” said Frost & Sullivan industry analyst, Janani Balasundar. “Such initiatives will enable us to stay ahead of the product innovation curve.”

Eliminating key challenges of maintenance

Endress+Hauser eliminates key maintenance challenges through its analysers. For example, the Liquiline System CA80PH orthophosphate analyser decreases operating costs through its low reagent consumption. It also ensures high equipment availability through automatic calibration, automatic cleaning, and easy, tool-free maintenance. For quick troubleshooting, the multi parameter handheld Liquiline Mobile CML18 can be combined with Memosens sensors to help plant technicians check any plant measuring point.

Ready for Industry 4.0

Additionally, Endress+Hauser’s new-generation Heartbeat Technology offers continuous process and device diagnostics, documented verification without process interruption and information for predictive maintenance. “It enhances the functions of devices by using process data to support process optimisation and predictive maintenance strategies,” noted Balasundar.

With the IIoT ecosystem Netilion, all measurements, process data and field device diagnostics can be used for cloud-based applications. For example, the company’s digital services monitor the health status of devices, analyse the installed base of instruments and help organize asset files and documents. “With Endress+Hauser’s solutions, the industry can be ready for Industry 4.0,” concludes Balasundar.


Tel: +27 11 262 8000
Fax: +27 11 262 8062
Email: info.za.sc@endress.com
www: www.endress.com
