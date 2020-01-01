Queue management system maintains safe distance

August 2020 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

RS Components has introduced the RS Pro Smart-Q queue management system, a high-quality and robust configurable beacon tower that manages the flow of customers and staff, by helping them to move around safely and efficiently in a wide range of retail, commercial and industrial environments, as well as at live events such as conferences and exhibitions.

The beacon uses green and red LED lights and an acoustic signal to indicate 'loudly and clearly' when it is safe for people to proceed. The system is entirely self-contained, which makes it quick and easy to position practically anywhere, such as at doorways or hallway junctions. It requires no wiring, as it is powered via an internal, rechargeable battery, but it can also run from a mains power supply if available. In the case of battery operation, the red LED will flash to indicate when the battery is running low.

The system can be configured to operate at specified periods of between 2-12 seconds. The green light automatically illuminates for the period selected. Alternatively, it can be controlled manually using the remote control provided, allowing it to be operated from a safe distance.

Constructed from durable polycarbonate (PC) and ABS plastic, the beacon tower stands at 1350 mm in height on a base measuring 230 mm in diameter.

Credit(s)

RS Components SA





