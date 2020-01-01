Queue management system maintains safe distance

August 2020
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
RS Components has introduced the RS Pro Smart-Q queue management system, a high-quality and robust configurable beacon tower that manages the flow of customers and staff, by helping them to move around safely and efficiently in a wide range of retail, commercial and industrial environments, as well as at live events such as conferences and exhibitions.
The beacon uses green and red LED lights and an acoustic signal to indicate 'loudly and clearly' when it is safe for people to proceed. The system is entirely self-contained, which makes it quick and easy to position practically anywhere, such as at doorways or hallway junctions. It requires no wiring, as it is powered via an internal, rechargeable battery, but it can also run from a mains power supply if available. In the case of battery operation, the red LED will flash to indicate when the battery is running low.
The system can be configured to operate at specified periods of between 2-12 seconds. The green light automatically illuminates for the period selected. Alternatively, it can be controlled manually using the remote control provided, allowing it to be operated from a safe distance.
Constructed from durable polycarbonate (PC) and ABS plastic, the beacon tower stands at 1350 mm in height on a base measuring 230 mm in diameter.
Read more...RS Components introduces RX23E-A July 2020, RS Components SA
, Data Acquisition & Telemetry
RS Components has introduced a new series of single-chip devices from Renesas, the RX23E-A microcontrollers (MCUs) which combine an analog front end (AFE) and an MCU core for use in equipment that delivers ...
Read more...Robust oxygen analyser for challenging conditions June 2020, Instrotech
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A major supplier of nitrogen generators has selected Michell’s XTP601 oxygen analyser to ensure N2 quality as part of its engineered systems for the oil and gas industry in the Middle East.
The containerised ...
Read more...Process moisture analyser July 2020, Instrotech
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Michell Instruments has announced that an independent report confirms excellent measurement performance of its OptiPeak TDL600 process moisture analyser. A new report undertaken by DBI Gas und Umwelttechnik ...
Read more...Fluid Systems Africa expands product range May 2020, Fluid Systems Africa
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Fluid Systems Africa (FSA) has been supplying industry with the highest quality fluid system components for a number of years and is now pleased to announce that it has expanded the product range. This ...
Read more...Thermal camera for automotive diagnosis May 2020, RS Components SA
, Temperature Measurement
RS Components has announced the availability of a new thermal camera from FLIR, a specialist in intelligent sensing products for industrial markets. The TG275 thermal camera is ideal for automotive maintenance ...
Read more...Is your building comfortable? June 2020, GHM Messtechnik SA
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
When was the last time you did a health check on your work environment? Monitoring the quality and temperature of the air, air-conditioning, heating, ventilation, outside weather, and even the amount ...
Read more...Process plant emissions control June 2020, RTS Africa Technologies
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
RTS Africa Technologies (RTS) is a specialised Tshwane-based company focused on supplying engineered solutions to problems experienced by process engineers in industry.
There is now a serious problem ...
Read more...Dry wells for field applications June 2020, Comtest
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Fluke’s 914X series field metrology wells extend high performance to the industrial process environment by maximising portability, speed, and functionality with little compromise to metrology performance.
...