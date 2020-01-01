Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Print this page printer friendly version

Queue management system maintains safe distance

August 2020 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

RS Components has introduced the RS Pro Smart-Q queue management system, a high-quality and robust configurable beacon tower that manages the flow of customers and staff, by helping them to move around safely and efficiently in a wide range of retail, commercial and industrial environments, as well as at live events such as conferences and exhibitions.

The beacon uses green and red LED lights and an acoustic signal to indicate 'loudly and clearly' when it is safe for people to proceed. The system is entirely self-contained, which makes it quick and easy to position practically anywhere, such as at doorways or hallway junctions. It requires no wiring, as it is powered via an internal, rechargeable battery, but it can also run from a mains power supply if available. In the case of battery operation, the red LED will flash to indicate when the battery is running low.

The system can be configured to operate at specified periods of between 2-12 seconds. The green light automatically illuminates for the period selected. Alternatively, it can be controlled manually using the remote control provided, allowing it to be operated from a safe distance.

Constructed from durable polycarbonate (PC) and ABS plastic, the beacon tower stands at 1350 mm in height on a base measuring 230 mm in diameter.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rsonline.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

RS Components extends distribution partnership with Rockwell Automation
July 2020, RS Components SA , News
RS Components has announced a partnership with Rockwell Automation, a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. With immediate effect, RS is also authorised to supply Rockwell ...

Read more...
RS Components introduces RX23E-A
July 2020, RS Components SA , Data Acquisition & Telemetry
RS Components has introduced a new series of single-chip devices from Renesas, the RX23E-A microcontrollers (MCUs) which combine an analog front end (AFE) and an MCU core for use in equipment that delivers ...

Read more...
Robust oxygen analyser for challenging conditions
June 2020, Instrotech , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A major supplier of nitrogen generators has selected Michell’s XTP601 oxygen analyser to ensure N2 quality as part of its engineered systems for the oil and gas industry in the Middle East. The containerised ...

Read more...
Process moisture analyser
July 2020, Instrotech , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Michell Instruments has announced that an independent report confirms excellent measurement performance of its OptiPeak TDL600 process moisture analyser. A new report undertaken by DBI Gas und Umwelttechnik ...

Read more...
Fluid Systems Africa expands product range
May 2020, Fluid Systems Africa , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Fluid Systems Africa (FSA) has been supplying industry with the highest quality fluid system components for a number of years and is now pleased to announce that it has expanded the product range. This ...

Read more...
Thermal camera for automotive diagnosis
May 2020, RS Components SA , Temperature Measurement
RS Components has announced the availability of a new thermal camera from FLIR, a specialist in intelligent sensing products for industrial markets. The TG275 thermal camera is ideal for automotive maintenance ...

Read more...
Is your building comfortable?
June 2020, GHM Messtechnik SA , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
When was the last time you did a health check on your work environment? Monitoring the quality and temperature of the air, air-conditioning, heating, ventilation, outside weather, and even the amount ...

Read more...
Process plant emissions control
June 2020, RTS Africa Technologies , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
RTS Africa Technologies (RTS) is a specialised Tshwane-based company focused on supplying engineered solutions to problems experienced by process engineers in industry. There is now a serious problem ...

Read more...
Fluid Systems Africa expands product range
June 2020, Fluid Systems Africa , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Fluid Systems Africa (FSA) has been supplying industry with the highest quality fluid system components for a number of years and is now pleased to announce that it has expanded the product range. This ...

Read more...
Dry wells for field applications
June 2020, Comtest , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Fluke’s 914X series field metrology wells extend high performance to the industrial process environment by maximising portability, speed, and functionality with little compromise to metrology performance.  ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved