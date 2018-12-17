Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Locally built compressed air dryer launched

August 2020 News

“The impact of COVID-19 on the compressed air market has been significant,” comments Allen Cockfield, CEO of Artic Driers International. “The ability of importers like Artic to import equipment stocks has been severely affected due to massively increased air freight costs, along with a slowdown at the country’s docks due to reduced staff levels. This situation will be the order of the day for several months to come.”

As a critical supplier to the industry, Artic Driers continued to service its customers throughout the lockdown, though at a reduced capacity. Cockfield used the downtime wisely, designing pro bono a locally made low dewpoint air drying rig for breathing air systems that can be used in emergency hospital units.

“The project was challenging, but interesting,” says Cockfield, “especially the design of a variety of filter casings to be built locally for these sets. It was a logical continuation of what we have been quietly doing for the past 12 months. Artic has built a large number of different sized low dewpoint heatless adsorption air dryers for a range of clients in diverse industries.”

Due to the COVID-19 related transport and freight restraints, the new SA series of dryers has now been officially released. The range will provide clients with shorter lead times than imported units. Additionally, the units are cost-effective, and most importantly, use local materials, labour and suppliers, contributing significantly to the local economy.

Conservative construction and design

The SA series of dryers is conservatively designed and based on the 30 years of Artic Driers’ experience: long contact times and larger than normal desiccant loads mean that the dryer will provide -40⁰C PDP (pressure dewpoint) compressed air for use in a manufacturing plant or a medical facility. Heavy duty design and construction, along with simple controls, have been deliberately included in the new series to ensure reliability and ease of maintenance at site.

The IP45 panel has a simple adjustable timer sequence. The control panel timing sequences can be changed easily at site if needed. Another notable feature is the use of an optional dewpoint probe to display drying performance in the straight timer mode, or the dryer can be controlled by the same probe and the timing cycles can be prolonged, thereby reducing compressed air purge loses.

Despite a range of innovative features, these units come at competitive prices, while the cost of ownership is low when compared with some of the imported options.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 420 0274
Email: allen@articdriers.co.za
www: www.articdriers.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Artic Driers International


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Emerson publishes 2019 Social Responsibility Report
July 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , News
Emerson combines industry-leading technology and innovation to make a positive impact on employees, customers and communities around the world.

Read more...
FIRST Lego League goes from strength to strength
July 2020 , News
FIRST (for inspiration and recognition of science and technology) is an international organisation that aims to generate an interest in mathematics, science and technology through the use of robotics ...

Read more...
Aguru announces successful Safe-Trace Contact Tracing trial at Adcock Ingram Critical Care
July 2020 , News
Aguru Business Solutions (Aguru), a company specialising in automation and digital transformation advisory and project management services, has successfully completed a Proof of Concept (PoC) trial of ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Coronavirus pulls the trigger on digital transformation
July 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
The general consensus among economists is that the disruption to global markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic is going to result in economic upheaval of proportions not seen since the disastrous ...

Read more...
Siemens South Africa joins forces with the National Ventilator project community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
June 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , News
Siemens has been a long-standing partner of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in South Africa and have cooperated in various field of research, including manufacturing and mining. ...

Read more...
Endress+Hauser Switzerland turns 60
June 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
The Swiss sales centre of Endress+Hauser is celebrating its 60th anniversary. Active in Switzerland since 1960, today the global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial ...

Read more...
How investing in a niche market placed Yokogawa aboard the International Space Station
June 2020, Yokogawa South Africa , News
While the world was abuzz with excitement over the revival of U.S. manned spaceflight, another equally promising space endeavour flew under the radar. On 20 May, the H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-9), affectionately ...

Read more...
Siemens and Bentley Systems build digital twin for Indonesian petrochemical complex
June 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , News
Siemens and Bentley Systems will develop the first petrochemical digital twin in Indonesia for Chandra Asri, the country’s largest integrated petrochemical complex. With over 27 year footprint, the latter ...

Read more...
Hitachi ABB Power Grids commences operations
June 2020, ABB South Africa , News
In accordance with the agreement signed on 17 December 2018, Hitachi and ABB have announced the completion of all required procedures as planned and the formation of Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd. on 1 ...

Read more...
Zest grows Africa base with local partners
June 2020, Zest WEG Group , News
“The key to sustainable growth in Africa is partnering with locally owned companies which have proven track records, are technically sound, have strong market knowledge and a business culture aligned ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved