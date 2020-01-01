IO-Link starter kit

Turck now offers a compact starter kit for users wishing to discover the benefits of the IO-Link digital communication protocol. The IO-Link devices contained in the box enable interested users to set up their own system and thus gain hands-on experience in the technology.
Besides Turck’s TBEN-S IO-Link master with four universal PNP channels, the set also includes one RGB indicator light and two sensors: the BI10U Uprox inductive sensor as well as the RU40U ultrasonic sensor. The IO-Link devices supply maintenance data for the condition monitoring of machines and plants as well as user data. The starter kit also contains a 230 V power supply unit, compatible cables (M12-M12 and M8-Ethernet RJ45) as well as a USB memory stick for easier commissioning. The memory medium also contains the PACTware operating software as well as all IO device descriptions (IODD) and an IODD DTM Interpreter.
The Simple IO-Link Device Integration (SIDI) software also enables devices to be integrated in Profinet systems without the need for any additional software. The SIDI library on Turck’s IO-Link masters not only includes all of the company’s IO-Link devices as well as those of optoelectronics partner Banner Engineering, but also several devices of other manufacturers. Additional manufacturers can be integrated on request. This means that the IO-Link devices can be selected from the hardware catalogue of a programming environment such as TIA Portal as if they were sub modules of an I/O system. Important features and parameters, such as measuring ranges, output signals or pulse rates can be changed in the plain text field.
