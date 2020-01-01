Completing the remote maintenance circle

What do the world’s machine builders want from a next generation remote maintenance solution?
Secomea has been listening to thousands of them and has spotted a pattern. In this collective vision the company sees an opportunity to provide a solution offering true value for all levels of the automation industry in a single, secure and scalable solution – the Data Collection Cloud (DCC):
• Addresses all data-collection needs.
• Combines data collection and remote access in a single device.
• Combines real-time and OEE data visualisation.
• Easy to setup and administer.
• Future-proof.
• Secure.
Corrective maintenance: for many years, the Secomea solution has been acknowledged as a leading technology for secure remote access for corrective maintenance. The DCC solution now expands and completes this cycle for preventive and predictive maintenance.
Preventive maintenance: DCC lets users organise information within real-time, condition monitoring dashboards. Data is collected via the SiteManager IoT gateways, which operate simultaneously as tunnelling peers for decentralised scada systems. The system gives fully automated process control.
Predictive maintenance: DCC lets users focus on their OEE, by managing and visualising production batch data in customisable dashboards or via APIs. The Secomea SiteManager IoT gateways even submit the same data concurrently to other cloud systems for further analysis.
Easy data visualisation: DCC makes it easy to monitor and compare data collected from all devices. It also lets users build analytical dashboards for viewing on a PC or smartphone.
Intelligent data selection: Data collection shouldn’t mean sending all data to the cloud unconditionally. To reduce transfer rates, avoid handling irrelevant material and minimise cloud storage, collected data should be processed at the edge point.
Flexible role management: the DCC follows the same flexible role structure used for the Secomea Corrective Maintenance solution’s GateManager. It lets users create administrator and user roles to support your preferred process flow, while maintaining secure control over access to configuration and data.
SiteManager IIoT gateways: single-step USB configuration and auto-detection of Ethernet and USB devices makes setup a breeze. With a wide choice of usability features and Internet connection methods, SiteManager gives seamless connection to any remote device.
