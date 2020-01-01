Fast IT rack launched in South Africa

June 2020 IT in Manufacturing

The newly developed VX IT rack system from Rittal is a modular system for server and network racks. It allows IT infrastructure to be set up with previously unattainable speeds – ranging from individual network racks to complete data centres. The system offers maximum configuration freedom, with configuration performed using an online tool fully certified with all components.

Introducing a new generation of IT racks

Conceived as a universal modular system, the VX IT has been designed for all common applications and its versatility makes it suitable for use as a network and server rack. The large selection ranges from 15 to 52 U in height and customers can deploy it to provide edge installations, corporate data centres with suite climate control, modular IT containers, energy-efficient colocation data centres and large hyper-scale data centres.

Combining years of experience across numerous IT projects, the VX IT stands for speed, flexibility, and modularity. According to managing director for Rittal South Africa, Adrian Buddingh, this innovation allows customers to prepare for every IT scenario. “As your needs change, so does the VX IT. It’s ever-evolving and is designed to meet the demands of the IT industry both now and in the future.”

Faster selection and ordering

“An online configurator guides customers through the selection of components and also performs a plausibility check,” explains Buddingh. “The entire process, from selection, configuration, ordering and right through to delivery is digitally supported and transparent. During the configuration process, a 3D model is built up, complete with accessories. Once finished, the model is available for the customer to use.

“All VX IT variants designed with the configurator have already been tested and certified in accordance with international standards such as UL 2416, IEC 60950 and IEC 62368. Based on this, customers require no additional certification for the fully configured system. With this solution, IT managers can save valuable time in planning and procurement, while at the same time being assured that all the components work in perfect harmony.”

Rapid tool-free assembly

“Anyone working in a data centre will want a well-designed and easy-to-use solution,” adds Buddingh. “Rittal has consistently followed this principle in developing the VX IT. The IT rack is installed largely without tools using time-saving snap-in technology.”

The height units and pitch patterns are marked, which makes it easier to set the 19-inch distance between levels. All the panels such as side or roof panels are attached quickly and easily using snap-in fasteners and positioning aids.

The new vertically split side panels, available as optional accessories, provide users with improved access to accelerate installation work and service. The vertically divided side panels are fitted with simple hinges, which means that they can be opened like doors and yet are still easy to remove. Horizontally divided side panels are also available; these also simplify access, for example to servers.

Another key feature is the rack’s great stability: Thanks to an improved 19-inch frame design, it has more vertical stability than its predecessors. Two variants are available: The VX IT standard rack variant permits a static load of 1500 kg in accordance with the Rittal test procedure or 1200 kg in accordance with UL certification. The dynamic version permits a load of 1800 kg in accordance with Rittal test procedures, or 1500 kg in accordance with UL certification.

Everything a rack requires

A wide range of accessories are available for the VX IT, allowing it to be individually configured. These include options for the doors, side panels, floor and roof, as well as such innovations as the new LED strip for status display. Further accessories include pull-outs and cable management tools, as well as solutions for monitoring, power supply and asset management in the IT rack.

“Components such as PDUs, UPS systems, IT cooling systems and monitoring solutions are also available for interior installation, as are modules for early fire detection and extinguishing,” concludes Buddingh.

Credit(s)

Rittal





