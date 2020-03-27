SAIMC: Cape Town branch

Technology evenings: Out with the new, in with the old… or not?
With the lockdown slowly lifting and life stabilising into a new normal, we at the branch are grateful that another technology event was successfully hosted in these interesting times.
Presented by Sagadevan Kanniappen from Wika Instruments, the event was well received. Employed at Wika Instruments as a product specialist with experience in field-service, research, development and renewable energy designs, Sagadevan presented on the various instrument technologies used for flow measurement in industry.
Sagadevan Kanniappen
The session was packed with technical knowledge to assist people choose the correct instrument for many different processes and applications.
The branch would like to thank Wika Instruments and Sagadevan for their assistance in hosting a successful technology evening and enlarging everybody’s knowledge about this specialised field.
